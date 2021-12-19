The Real Madrid player who came close to marrying Rihanna

A few years ago, the Barbadian singer Rihanna He was about to belong to the Club de las Wags (wives and girlfriends) of footballers, in the company of other singers such as Victoria Beckham, David Beckham’s wife, and Shakira, Gerard Piqué’s partner.

The interpreter of “What’s My Name” had a torrid relationship with Karim Benzema, Real Madrid forward, more than 6 years ago. The couple met during the World Cup held in Brazil in 2014, and a year later their love affair was confirmed through statements from friends and sources close to them.

“The relationship has taken a while to take off, but she says that’s what makes her special. He is the first boy she has taken the time to meet before diving headfirst into him. He has been telling people that he has never experienced anything like this in his entire life and that he trusts Karim as if he were his best friend, “commented a close friend of the Barbadian, thus confirming his relationship with the footballer.

At that time everything pointed to the fact that the forward was going to propose to Badgirl, since their relationship was becoming stronger every day and the singer was excited about the idea of ​​walking down the aisle to marry the footballer. “I think deep down Rihanna would love for me to propose. And Karim has already hinted that he has his eye on a diamond ring for her. But for the moment he is enjoying their company. He seems happy for the first time in a long time. “said a close friend of Rihanna’s.

At that time, the singer’s friends were really impressed by the new relationship of the Barbadian, since she had already gone through two relationships that had not gone well at all, the first with the rapper Chris Brown, with whom he had an episode of physical violence and abuse and the second failed relationship was with Drake.

For that reason, the singer did not want to be formally related to anyone, until Benzema came into her life and completely changed her panorama. Rihanna seems to have undergone a radical transformation. He has gone from saying that he does not believe in monogamy to commenting that he only wants to be with one person. Everything is for Karim, he has conquered her ”, confessed the source to the magazine“ Look ”.

Despite the idyllic of their relationship, a terrible confession by Rihanna caused the striker and the singer to break up for good. The singer confessed that, although she “loved” him and had a lot of fun, she did not want to break his heart, since she would always be in love with her ex Chris Brown.

In this way, one of the relationships with the most potential in show business was terminated. Today, the singer has been in a relationship with rapper ASAP Rocky for more than a year and the footballer, who has had many girlfriends, is in a relationship with French model Cora Gauthier, mother of his second son, Ibrahim.