The passionate eight months of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the couple of the year in Hollywood

The ‘kings’ of the red carpet

The MET gala in New York left us many images to remember. Jennifer and Ben were also the great protagonists of the night and wasting love before the flashes, melting a romantic kiss, even with a mask. Since they resumed their relationship, they have become inseparable and we have seen them walking their love through different corners of the world. Jennifer wore for the occasion a look of ‘cowgirl‘consisting of a chocolate brown low-cut dress, by Ralph Lauren, with a deep V-neckline, high slit on the high leg, embroidery and feathers on the skirt, accompanied by a cowboy hat. Already then there was talk of the new and powerful couple in show business. Few characters have more influence than they in Hollywood – he as an actor and producer, with two Oscars to his credit (for The unstoppable Will Hunting Y Argo); and she with one of the most multifaceted careers of the moment as a singer, actress, producer and designer.