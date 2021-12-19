The parts of the body that reveal that you are taking too much salt

Salt is essential for the proper functioning of our body but we also know that an excess is detrimental to health and the body has a very curious way of letting us know when we are over (Photo: Getty)

Salt consumption usually exceeds 5 / g per day, maximum amount recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). In Spain we consume almost double the recommended amount, 9.7 grams of salt daily according to the White Book on Nutrition.

A problem that we have not yet got rid of and that continues to be of great concern to health authorities because although it was agreed to reduce world salt consumption by 30 percent by 2025, “The Covid19 pandemic has worsened the situation by creating new challenges for the prevention and control of risk factors due to confinements and significant changes in lifestyles, including an increase in the consumption of unhealthy products”, explains the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

In this sense, the organization recalls that “Although regular consumption of excess salt may seem harmless, it is associated with various health risks that cause millions of premature deaths each year. The most frequent is arterial hypertension, which alone is responsible for some 9.4 million deaths per year”,

An excessive amount of salt in the diet causes approximately 10 percent of cardiovascular diseases and has been linked to stomach cancer, worsening asthma, osteoporosis, kidney stones and obesity, since salty foods cause thirst, which is Remove by consuming beverages with a high sugar content.

Indeed, excessive sodium intake can make us feel more thirsty and, in turn, retain excess fluids, by hindering the work of the kidneys. Also, people who eat a lot of foods with sodium develop a kind of resistance. Someone who has lost their sensitivity to salt is constantly increasing their daily intake and getting caught in a vicious cycle as they practically empty the salt shaker to flavor their meals.

Luckily, there are some signals in our body that warn us that we are overdoing it. The clearest is the presence of swelling in the hands, feet, arms, legs, or face.

And is that Excess sodium can cause edema (fluid retention) in the body. We can notice it in specific areas such as the eyes, the gut and the ankles.

When you wake up in the morning, you may find that the area around your eyes and cheeks is inflamed. A higher salt intake the day before may be the reason for this. Excess salt causes fluid is retained between cells and the tissues literally swell.

This excess of fluids in the tissues of the body is manifested, as we mentioned before, with the appearance of edema in other parts of the body such as around the fingers of the hands or in the ankles, which are inflated throughout the day due to the accumulation .. This is why edema is considered to be a symptom of an underlying health condition or a sign that too much salt is being consumed.

Finally, have the high blood pressure, kidney stones, stomach ulcers, muscle cramps, fatigue, osteoporosis, stomach cancer, difficulty breathe, sickness, threw up, Dry Skin, confusion and loss of appetite are other signs that may indicate that you have excess salt in the body.

Be careful because with all the above we do not mean that sodium consumption should be condemned, but rather reduce its consumption. Once again we remember that salt is necessary for the well-being of the body, but if you exceed the regulated consumption limits, you can suffer serious consequences.

Keep in mind that the largest amount of salt in our diet comes from processed products, so limiting its consumption is the best strategy to reduce salt in our diet. Therefore, the new and revised 2022-2025 salt reduction goals focus on reducing the sodium content in frequently consumed processed foods such as bread, cereals and grains, processed meats and dairy products.

Meanwhile, it is practically impossible to avoid including some in your shopping cart. processed products, at least get used to reading the nutritional information of each product to know what you are consuming and thus be able to discard those richest in salt and leveling out the salt intake in your food combining them with some fruits and vegetables. In this way the diet will be more balanced and balanced.

“Note that the ingredients are listed in descending order of quantity. That is, the earlier the word salt appears in the list of ingredients, the higher proportion it contains. For this reason, it is advisable to choose the products in which the salt is towards the end of the list ”, explains the Spanish Heart Foundation (FEC), which lists the foods richest in salt, organized from highest to lowest content: bouillon cubes, commercial soups, salted cod, pork bacon, caviar, pizza, bacon, precooked (croquettes, empanadas …), blue cheese, tomato sauce, Serrano ham, olives, cooked ham, Manchego cheese, commercial chips, nuts and cold cuts.

“Fresh foods tend to have a much lower salt concentration than pre-prepared or pre-cooked foods”, they add.

You also have to pay attention to the list of ingredients of the drugs, as some of them have a high sodium content, the entity explains that especially those with an effervescent presentation.

