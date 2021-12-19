The only way for Unai Bilbao to go from Atlético San Luis to Cruz Azul

Sources close to Atlético de San Luis told ESPN that they will only accept a barter with Cruz Azul that involves Santiago Giménez

The only way that defender Unai Bilbao would leave Atlético de San Luis for Cruz Azul is for the celestial players to accept an exchange for striker Santiago Giménez, sources close to the club from Potosí affirmed to ESPN, after the recent rumors that place the Spaniard in the orbit of the ‘Machine’.

Although both directives have not had a formal negotiation for Unai Bilbao, in the player’s environment it is of main interest that he leaves from Atlético de San Luis to Cruz Azul ahead of the Clausura 2022 in Liga MX.

Unai Bilbao was part of the team that achieved promotion in the 2018-19 season, as a key piece in the final of the Clausura 2019 against Dorados, due to the defining goal he scored in the second leg of the series.

The Spanish defender lives his second stage with the club from Potosí. In Guard1anes 2020 it was loaned for one year with an option to buy to Necaxa, institution in which he established himself in the starting team. After completing his loan, the interest of the cement producers grew in Bilbao, however, the negotiations did not prosper.

It is worth mentioning that the European player has six more months of contract with the Las Tunas, who intend to renew their contractual relationship.