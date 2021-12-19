the next releases for 2022

The Marvel Cinematic Universe It is one of the most successful franchises of recent times since they released 26 films that have raised 23,000 million dollars in theaters alone. To these are added 17 series on different television platforms.

This week Spider-Man: No Way Home it took all the hits from the audience and was one of the last to be released. What are the next releases?

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (film)

Release date: May 6, 2022 (theaters)

After the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and the first season of Loki (2021), “Dr. Stephen Strange’s next investigation into the Time Stone is affected by a friend turned enemy, resulting in Strange unleashing unspeakable evil,” the official synopsis reads.

Distribution:

Benedict Cumberbatch

Elizabeth olsen

Benedict wong

Rachel McAdams

Chiwetel Ejiofor

Thor: Love and Thunder (film)

Release date: July 8, 2022 (theaters)

Thor will hit screens alongside Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) to be The mighty thor, the goddess of thunder. Joining her will be Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. Its director, Taika Waititi, indicated that “it is the craziest shit I have ever done.”

This installment will be based on the comic series of ‘The Mighty Thor’ produced by Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman where it will be seen that Janes Foster will be lovingly interested in Thor, he will suffer from cancer and the only cure is the hammer known as mjölnir.

In this way, Jane will be the Goddess of Thunder and will replace Thor since he will not be worthy of keeping the hammer.

Distribution:

Chris Hermsworth,

Natalie Portman, Christian Bale

Taika waititi

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Movie)

Release date: November 11, 2022 (theaters)

It will be a superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. It will have the sequel to Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame, the thirtieth installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the seventh film in Phase Four.

Distribution

Wakanda Forever

Letitia wright

Danai Gurira

Martin Freeman

Lupita nyong’o

Winston duke

Angela bassett

Dominique thorne

The marvels

Release date: February 17, 2023 (theaters)

The marvels is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics characters, Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan.