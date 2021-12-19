The new queen of the platform has arrived! Beyoncé officially joins TikTok!

Queen Bey has officially joined TikTok!

A verified account of Beyoncé It recently appeared on the social media platform, prompting fans of the 40-year-old pop star to flood the page with followers.

You’re going to be interested: Zendaya debuts with a new look just before the premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Sony Music U confirmed the news early Friday on Twitter, writing “The new queen of TikTok has arrived” along with a screenshot of the newly created account.

As of Sunday morning, approximately more than 520,000 users have followed the account. No posts have been shared and the profile photo remains blank.

Beyoncé is hugely popular on other social media sites, with 224 million followers on Instagram, 56 million on Facebook, and 15.5 million on Twitter.

The 28 Grammy Award winner is one of many celebrities who recently joined TikTok as the social media platform continues to gain popularity by the day. Former Blues Clues host Steve Burns, who is also new to the app, recently asked users to help explain the purpose of the platform.

On the other hand, Kim Kardashian and her 8-year-old daughter North West are also new to TikTok, and made their official debut on November 25 under the name @KimAndNorth with a special spa day video. So far, the mother and daughter have attracted more than 3.6 million followers.

Kourtney Kardashian is also on TikTok with her daughter Penelope Disick under the username @pandkourt, who has 2.6 million followers. On November 28, the 42-year-old Poosh founder and her fiance Travis Barker went around in circles with Penelope while dancing to Fazlija’s viral song “Helicopter.”

Earlier that month, Barker, 46, and punk / rock star Avril Lavigne announced their collaboration called “Bite Me” in a TikTok video that has since been viewed 23 million times and received 1.9 million me. like. Lavinge, 37, already has about 2.3 million people following his page, which has posted just two videos.

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X has become quite the TikTok celebrity. The 22-year-old rapper, who is followed by more than 27 million users, has gone viral many times on the platform, including his recent rendition of the “Bing Bong” portion of the TikTok sidetalknyc that included multiple entries in the clip. from famous names like Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Harlow, Normani, Anitta, Tinashe, Avril Lavigne and Chloe Bailey.

Keep reading: Mia Khalifa is criticized for saying that her future daughter must spend a lot of money on plastic surgeries

Many other celebrities have built a strong presence on TikTok, including actress and singer Selena Gomez, actor Will Smith, Nick and Joe Jonas, Camila Cabello, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, among many others.