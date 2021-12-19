The mini house that Kris Jenner gives to all her daughters every Christmas

Kris Jenner personalizes each house for Kim, Kylie Kendall, Khloé and Kourtney, check out what these holiday gifts look like!

Whether it’s Halloween, Christmas, Valentine’s Day, a birthday or an anniversary, the Kardashians will do their best to spread your holiday spirit. And, we have seen that Kylie Jenner is the queen of home decoration, while Khloé is an expert organizing children’s parties for her daughter, True Thompson.

And it turns out that billionaires inherited a taste for the holidays from their mother, Kris Jenner, who looks forward to Christmas every year. That is why he always surprises his children with an emotional and incredible detail. Can you imagine what this is about?

Kris’ amazing Christmas gift to all of her daughters every year

The Kardashian-Jenner family has a very quirky and fun way of welcoming Christmas. We know that the family of Keeping Up With The Kardashians She is a faithful fan of the festivities, which is why the matriarch of the clan, Kris Jenner, always opens the holidays with a nice detail.

Every year, the businesswoman surprises Kylie, Kendall, Khloé, Kim and Kourtney with a giant gingerbread house containing the names of all the members of her famous family, and this is how Kris Jenner officially kicks off Christmas! !

On multiple occasions, businesswomen have used social networks to thank their mother and show the cute gingerbread house that she gives them annually, which even has a small fireplace.

Kris even customized Kendall’s with her horse and her dog, Pyro.

We already want to see what this year’s will be like!

