This week, the journalist Rubén Rodríguez from Fox Sports uncovered an otherwise controversial issue that involved Luis Romo and the real reason why he had not been able to sign his renewal with Cruz Azul and neither specify his departure to Europe: The high commissions that his representative for any operation.

And it is that, he assured that your agent charges a very high commission for the transfer of containment from Sinaloa to any team, even for get your signature on the renewal of your contract with La Maquina, so that the clubs interested in their record they do not accept to hire him because they are forced to pay this extra fee, apart from the high cost of the footballer’s card.

This situation was confirmed by the executive president of Cruz Azul, Álvaro Dávila, in an interview for Fox Sports, because although he did not specifically mention Luis Romo, yes he accepted that player representatives have been a big problem to the time to negotiate renovations of footballers.

“The representatives now sit down to talk with the manager and the first thing they ask is to know how much their commission will be. Players believe everything. Sometimes a great institution like Cruz Azul is not valued. I think the player scheme is very commercially manipulated“, revealed the celestial manager, stating the reason why the footballers have left the club without renewing, and also why they have not been able extend the bond of the footballers who are about to end their contract, among them Luis Romo.

“Currently the market is very busy, highly influenced by certain people who seek their benefit”, Álvaro Dávila.

Remember that tnot to reach an agreement with the former Gallos player to sign his renewal, the celestial directive would have opted to sell it this pass market, since in case of not doing so, as of June it could begin to negotiate with other clubs, and even sign, to leave for free in December 2022 after the World Cup, when his contract ends, just like he did Orbelín Pineda.