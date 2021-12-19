The love story that turned George Clooney into another man

George Clooney and Amal Clooney (Photo: Shutterstock)

Two Oscar and four Golden Globe give an account of the trajectory of George Clooney, one of the most versatile actors, who with the passing of his performances was able to place himself above that nickname of gallant with no expiration date.

Clooney was born on May 6, 1961 in Lexington, United States. His father, Nick clooney, is a renowned journalist who made his career as a television host, while his mother, Nina bruce warren, she dedicated herself to politics, after she was crowned beauty queen in her teens. Even in this fight with a hint of humor between the parents, Nina always said that her son inherited her features, and not Nick’s.

The actor has a rather hectic love past. As for her known partners, the first to appear is the actress Kelly preston, with whom he had a relationship from 1987 to 1989. They were together and in love with the press, but it all ended because of Clooney’s infidelities. However, the break was on good terms: a few years later he was seen together again.

Almost at the same time he met Talia balsan. They had been together for a couple of months when they decided to go through the civil registry. And when it seemed like it was going to be for life, in 1993 they divorced … Later George admitted in an interview with Vanity fair: “It was probably not someone who should have been married.” To her friend Michelle pfeiffer He bet $ 100 that he would never say yes again.

In 1996 he met Celine balitran. At that time, a 23-year-old law student, who was working as a waitress at the bar in France where George came one night to hang out. It was love at first sight. Celine left everything and went to live with him in the United States. Three years later, the same thing happened as in their previous relationships: estrangement. On some occasion Clooney commented that he does not usually stay in a place where he does not feel comfortable, where there is no passion, and that this applies both to work and to his love life. It remains to know what the women who accompanied him say.

One of the couples that lasted the longest was the one that made up the British model Lisa snowdon. They separated in 2005, after five years of relationship. Although it is worth clarifying that in the middle they had several twists and turns. It could be added that with it he tried to rebuild and relight the flame, but they did not succeed and they continued on different paths. In this case, Lisa stated that the actor got in the way of her work a lot.

From that moment until 2009, he was associated with various models and actresses, all co-workers. He never made any of the names that appeared in the rumors of the heart press official, not even to Krista Allen, whom he described as a “good friend.” In the middle of this year came Elisabetta canalis. With her he also lived a story similar to the previous ones: in 2011 they separated. Before taking that step George was already associated with Stacy Keibler, from whom he separated in June 2013.

Other directions

When it seemed that his life was already marked, that the pattern would repeat itself over and over again (relationships that transcended more in the media than in time), George decided to focus his attention outside of the media, of the women he knew in the artistic world. This is how at the end of 2013 he met Amal Ramzi Alamuddin (Today she uses her married name, Amal Clooney), a British lawyer who is 17 years younger. After annulling his first marriage, George married her in 2014. They held a Venetian wedding that lasted three days.

With her he changed several things in his life. To begin with, and not a minor fact, is that they are still together: no less than eight years, a record for Clooney. And every time the opportunity presents itself, he says that he is the love of his life. With Amal he had two children: never before had the actor sought to become a father.

On June 6, 2017, the twins arrived Her Y Alexander clooney. “This is a wild moment! God, I am a father! And not so old … Belmondo He was a father at age 70… ”, he wrote at that time on his social networks, at 56 years of age.

“When the doctor gave us the ultrasound and told us there were two of them, I was speechless… Today I don’t understand life without them. My life changed for the better, despite the fact that now I change diapers and sleep less, “he commented last year, in the midst of the pandemic, when family coexistence was with much more workload than usual, as it happened to everyone, too. to the Hollywood stars.

As for the changes, they also took place inside the house. George confessed that he had never, not even in his teens, helped with housework. It was not something that was part of his customs, but that – man deconstructed at last – that changed since he met Amal. He confessed that out of love he broke some bad habits, and that was one of those: now he works alongside his wife in the house, taking care of the four-year-old children.

“I do a lot of household chores,” he commented at the end of 2020, due to the pandemic experience. “I fixed door handles, washed dishes, washed floors, washed clothes several times a day and even changed diapers, which is something I didn’t know I could do, I polished wood … We were alone, with no one around, and it had to be done”, he recalled humorously the new George Clooney. Because ultimately, it is never too late to evolve.

