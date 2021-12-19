The life, work and fortune of King Midas Hollywood

The legend of the producer and film director Steven Spielberg, celebrated his 75th anniversary on December 18. Now, elcierredigital.com reviews the life, work and heritage of the youngest director in history hired by a Hollywood studio, who came to amass a fortune of 3.7 billion dollars thanks to his cinematographic legacy.

According to the latest list published by the Millionaires bible (Forbes), Steven spielberg he has amassed a fortune of $ 3.7 billion. As a child he wanted to be a storyteller, he shot twenty short and medium-length films, even at the age of 17 he filmed his first 140-minute feature film entitled Firelight, which would be a source of inspiration for Encounters in the third phase. Despite his ability to think in images, the University of Southern California (USC) – the world’s most prestigious educational center for the film arts – did not accept him as a student because his qualifications were so low.

Escaping to other worlds served to cushion the abuses suffered at the institute for having Jewish origins. He made up for that anti-Semitism when he shot Schindler’s List (1993), gave up his salary and any future benefits and created the USC Shoah Foundation (what is destiny) to honor with documents and testimonies of survivors, witnesses and relatives of everything related to the Holocaust in order to “Overcome prejudice, intolerance and fanaticism.”

In 1964 he began to work in the publishing department of Universal without receiving any type of remuneration and five years later he became the youngest director hired by a large studio. For his professional debut at Universal, he had to deal with one of the notable and, at the same time, most hated stars in film history, Joan Crawford, whose Bette davis He said, “He’s slept with every MGM actor except for Lassie”. They shot one of the three supernatural stories (Eyes) from the TV movie Night gallery. The director was 21 years old and the protagonist of What Happened to Baby Jane?, 65. At first, the luminaire was skeptical, but immediately knew that this young filmmaker was a diamond in the rough whom he smeared with countless tips and tricks learned during the film. Hollywood Golden Age.

At the end, the classic film diva exclaimed: “When I started working with Steven I understood everything. It was immediately obvious to me, and probably everyone else, that he was a young genius. Maybe I thought that having more experience would have been important, but then I realized that all those professional directors who did not have the steven’s creative intuition and that they continually repeated the same patterns ”. After rolling Devil on wheels (1971) his first hit at the box office, Shark (1975), which had cost $ 9 million and raised $ 472 million. Was born the king midas of hollywood.

The eighties began with the highest grossing hits in film history thanks to his ability to catch the viewer as a filmmaker and also as a producer, since he had founded the production company Amblin Entertainment. There they are, as part of the collective memory, ET (1982), Gremlins (1984), The color purple (1985) and three timeless franchises, Indiana Jones -the fifth film will be released next year-, Return to the future Y Jurassic Park. In 1989 he had the honor of directing in his last film Audrey hepburn, died four years later.

His creative process increased by partnering with David geffen (78) and Jeffrey Katzenberg (70) to found the DreamWorks production company in 1994, which they sold eleven years later to Paramount for $ 1.6 billion. And undoubtedly highlight your henchman on soundtracks, John williams (5 Oscars and 52 nominations), only surpassed by Walt disney.

Very discreet about his private life, Spielberg has been married twice. With the actress Amy irving (1985-1989) with whom he had his first-born Max and whose divorce was one of the most expensive in history up to that moment. His second wife to date is also the interpreter Kate capshaw (68), with whom she said ‘yes, I want’ in 1991 and with whom she has six other children, including the biological ones, the adopted ones and the one she brought from another relationship. This December 18, this god of the celluloid industry, I was 75 years old.