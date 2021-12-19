The life of Keanu Reeves that led him to transform and be one of the most beloved actors – New Woman

At first glance, Keanu Reeves seems to have it all, but fame and fortune take a backseat when you have to face difficult situations over which you have no control.

Reeves’ success is the fruit of an acting career that has spanned three decades but also of those life lessons he has learned while facing adversity. Today he is one of the highest paid in Hollywood but also one of the most loved for his big heart.

From the hardships of childhood to the tragic loss of loved ones and family illnesses, this is the inspiring story of Keanu Reeves.

His father abandoned him, he grew up in different countries, and dyslexia made studying even more challenging.

Reeves was born in Beirut, Lebanon and is the son of costume designer Patricia Taylor and geologist Samuel Reeves. When he was only 3 years old, his father abandoned them, prompting Patricia to raise him as a single mother. Due to different circumstances, the actor grew up in Hawaii, Australia, New York and Canada which forced him to attend many different schools. At the age of 17 he stopped studying and according to himself he has confessed, it was due to a struggle with dyslexia that made his education a bigger challenge than it is to most people.

Reeves faced the death of very close loved ones

Keanu reeves

The actor River phoenix (Stand by Me) he was one of his best friends. They met in the movie I love you to death and since then they’ve made a lovely cufflink and even Reeves repeatedly urged him to accept roles that he considered would get him far. But nevertheless, Phoenix died in 1991 of a drug overdose when they were both 23 years old.

Five years after the death of his best friend, Reeves met who would be one of his great loves, Jennifer syme. The couple “fell in love instantly,” according to Reeves, and conceived a daughter a year later. On December 24, 1999, while Reeves was filming The Matrix, received the news that his daughter Ava Archer Symes-Reeves had been born dead.

Keanu reeves

The immense pain It led to the relationship getting complicated and the couple separated a few weeks later. Unfortunately, a year and a half later, Reeves received terrible news again because Syme had been killed in a car accident. He was only 28 years old.

Pain changes shape, but it never ends. People have the misconception that you can deal with it and say, ‘It’s gone, and I’m better.’ You are wrong. When the people you love are gone, you are alone. ” Reeves has cited the deaths of Ava and Symes as the reason he doesn’t think about having serious relationships or children. – Keanu Reeves in an interview with Parade in 2008. “

keanu reeves

Another of the situations that have caused the actor great pain has been the leukemia of his younger sister, Kim, who battled the disease from 1991 to 1999. Fortunately, he always had the support of his loved ones, including Keanu who never You lose the opportunity to say a lot that you love her and that you always wish her the best.

Neither the losses nor the tough battles he has faced have made the actor difficult or life-hating, on the contrary. He has shown the immense love he has to give through good actions with which he has earned a deserved recognition from all.

Keanu reeves

The protagonist of The Matrix He has always had charming gestures for others, from signing autographs, without objection to fans, to traveling by public transport and giving the seat to whoever needs it. On occasion he bought an ice cream from a small fan who was waiting for him and signed the purchase receipt.

And in monetary action, Keanu has also given much to talk about as he has gifted millions of dollars of his salary to the Matrix costume and visual effects team.

He also offered to cut his salary on the 1996 film The devil’s advocate when his co-star Al Pacino demanded more money. He did the same when the Gene Hackman quote, The ReplacementsIt seemed out of reach for the producer.