the growth of MVNOs is unstoppable

In May 2021 Altán achieved 2.6 million clients, and now, just seven months later, Altán reports already having five million end users. Of that total, 1.1 million are home internet users and 3.8 million are mobile internet users.





For the CEO of Altán, Salvador Álvarez, the growth has been one “sustained and of great magnitude“which corresponds directly to”a very dynamic virtual mobile operator market“.

Altán’s clients are companies that offer their telecommunications services through the shared network and that already number 112 companies

Growth superior to Telcel

Altán Redes had just 200,000 users at the end of 2019. The growth has been documented on several occasions by the specialized consultancy The CIU. Just in May 2021, it accounted for an annual increase of 1.6 million lines for virtual mobile operators, more than the 1.1 million lines that Telcel grew in the same period of time.

The growth of 69.9% compared to last year was reflected in an increase in income for MVNOs of 98.7%.

Towards the end of the year, in the month of October The CIU returned to the official IFT data that virtual mobile operators obtained a total of 2.6 million users throughout 2020, the same number as Telcel.

Altán Redes recently surpassed the goal of reaching 84 magical towns by 2022, with the announcement that Red Compartida is already available in 87.