The Golden Globes do not stop deflating | The announcement of the nominations was belittled by the press and the candidates

The Golden Globes they are news for not being news. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HPFA, for its acronym in English) announced last Monday the 25 shortlist for its 79th ceremony –The power of the dog Y Belfast, both with seven, led the film nominations, while Succession, with five, he did it between the series -, to be held on Sunday, January 9. But from the industry did not receive more than indifference and sideways glances, an unequivocal sign that the punctures that the balloons suffered in 2021 took away much of their air and the (little) prestige that these statuettes had delivered by a very select group of less than one hundred people, mostly men, white and (very ) Adults. They were months of boycott of major studios, return of statuettes of several stars from the big screen and, the final shot, the fall of the broadcast of the gala on the NBC network, although it already warned that it will resume in 2023, as long as the HPFA deepens its “significant reforms.”

The deflation did not start yesterday. It was in February, on the eve of the 78th gala, when the newspaper Los Angeles Times published an investigation – with fifty! sources- in which he exposed the sectarian logic of the 87 members of the Association, who remained bolted to their posts while receiving voluminous gifts and exchanging favors in exchange for votes. As an example they mentioned the two nominations for the series Emily in Paris, whose filming was covered by around 30 members who, in 2019, had a very comfortable stay in a five-star hotel with rooms for $ 1,400 per night and had lunch at the exclusive Musée des Arts Forains, a private museum full of objects from 1850 Even one of the writers of the Netflix production, Deborah Copaken, acknowledged that there were several better quality titles that deserved those nominations.

The article also emphasized the willingness to cling to the privileges of membership and the chronic refusal to add new members. The Norwegian Kjersti Flaa decided to go beyond the public complaint and took the matter to court, where she accused the organization of a “culture of corruption” generated by a tax exemption that means millions of dollars in additional money to the correspondent. Although the complaint was rejected by a federal judge, the scandal achieved enough momentum to last. HPFA appeared to take notice when, in March, it promised “organizational reform” and hired a strategic consultant on diversity issues and a specialized firm “to conduct a comprehensive review of internal policies, assess membership, operations and governance processes. and reviewing the association’s alignment with industry best practices in various areas, ”according to the statement.

The waters calmed for two months after the HPFA, with the rope tightening around its neck, sent a letter to its members asking them to approve the reform package planned during March and April. Among the main novelties was the creation of a code of conduct that put an end to “gifts” or “courtesy trips”, in addition to the elimination of various requirements for potential entrants, such as being based in the state of California, working in traditional media (which allows including journalists from foreign portals or digital magazines) or having a partner who functions as a “sponsor” . The goal, always according to the letter, was to add 20 members in 2021 and the same number in 2022 – even better if they are African-American women – to increase the workforce by fifty percent in 18 months. They approved, but it was not enough.

Like the Coronavirus, the second wave was stronger than the first. In addition to the announcement of a boycott by the Time’s Up movement and more than one hundred advertising agencies, was added the notice that Netflix would “stop all activities” related to the HPFA “until the entity recognized the extent of the problem and provided a fact sheet. clear path for change, “according to the statement at the time. Days later Amazon Studios joined, with a similar message from its boss, Jennifer Salke. Along the same lines, WarnerMedia, owner of the studio of the same name, and HBO spoke through a public letter in which they regretted that the measures “do not go far enough to address the breadth of the problem” and that “the schedule does not capture the immediate need with which these issues must be addressed. “While communications of this nature rained down, Several referents of the star system, such as Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson and Tom Cruise, warned that they would return their statuettes.

And so it was until this black Monday. The North American specialized media agree that there was very little attendance of journalists at the announcement of the nominations and just over ten thousand people following them live on YouTube, a tiny figure for what used to be one of the events of the show business most followed worldwide. Journalist Angelique Jackson, from Variety, He said that when he called the press agents of the main groups, as a common response he received a “no comments”. The president of the HPFA, Helen Hoehne, did speak, for whom it was a “year of changes and reflection”. “For eight months we have worked tirelessly as an organization to be better. We changed our rules and statutes, added a new code of conduct, and restructured our government. We also have 21 new members, the largest and most diverse number in our 79-year history. They have not only provided a new perspective, but also ideas that will help us continue to evolve ”, he listed.

Except for Nicole Kidman, ternada by Being the Ricardos, there was radio silence on the social networks of the most important nominated actors and actresses. The celebration was carried out by some second-line, like Jamie Dornan (Belfast), Aunjanue Ellis (King richard), the French Omar Sy (Lupine), Billy Porter (Pose) and Hannah Waddingham (Ted lasso). The two most nominated films were not considered alluded to, but they did highlight their presence in the Critics’ Choice Awards, a historically secondary recognition that revealed their shortlist a few hours later that same Monday. The official social networks of Belfast, which also led the preferences with eleven nominations, published an allusive video celebrating that news, and not “mu” about the other. Same case as networks The power of the dog and its publication allusive to the 10 nominations of the Critics’. Only time will tell if the balloons recover the air of yesteryear or if they definitely become memories of another time, of another world.