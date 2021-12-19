The friction between Santiago Baños and Jonathan Dos Santos for leaving Club América planted

The Stove Soccer of America club It forces you to be awake because, from one moment to the next, you can add or drop out of the squad you command Santiago Solari. In that sense, the one who suddenly appeared was Jonathan Dos Santos. The steering wheel would be on the CDMX to agree with Santiago Banos his incorporation to the Eagles.

But the possibility of him becoming a azulcrema player attracted attention, not because he presented himself as a viable alternative because, on the one hand, he was free of LA Galaxy of the MLS and, on the other, because he himself said in a video that he shared with Guillermo Ochoa that I wanted to land on Coapa, but because in his file there is an antecedent that does not play in his favor.

To find it, you have to scramble the papers until 2017. At that time Jonathan Dos Santos was about to end her bond with him Villarreal from Spain. It was there when the Eagles of America began negotiations to hire him and, without knowing it, began a bid with the team of the first division of soccer of the U.S.

“We were a little hurt at the end, I think he used our offer a bit to pressure the United States team and we were left waiting”, launched at that time Santiago Banos in communication with W Deportes, as a result of the conversations they had established with the brother of Gio and son of Zizinho to arrive at Nest.

He also provided more details with which he made it clear that the directive of the America club he was not at all comfortable with the attitude of Two saints: “Until Saturday we had practically closed to a reinforcement. We had spoken with him and with his representative, he had shown us interest in coming, but at the end of the day he preferred to go to the MLS“.