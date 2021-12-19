The explosive photos with which Rihanna celebrates the 5th anniversary of Anti | Music

Rihanna has celebrated in style the fifth anniversary of the release of what, so far, is his last studio album: Anti. While thousands (if not millions) of his followers bite their nails waiting for any news of that R9 and R10 (supposedly a double album), the singer wanted to celebrate this birthday with everyone with the compilation of the most explosive photos of the art session of that album.

Through her official profile on Instagram, the Barbadian soloist shot the thermometers with sensual images in which her only clothes are stockings. Two words, seventeen letters and it had already become a trend around the world: “Happy ANTIversary.”

Shortly before, he had also released a video in which he reviewed some of the best images that Anti left us at an audiovisual level. Videoclips such as Work, Needed me or Kiss it better were the best business cards for an album of which he managed to ship more than 11 million units.

These data and some more exemplify the power of Anti, the eighth studio album of his career, which he had to release by surprise because of piracy: “Thank you Navy! # 5 añosdeANTI #ANTIversario”.

Billboard # 1, 1.5 billion streams worldwide, Work sold more than 32.5 million singles, Needed sold me more than 17 million singles, Love on the brain sold more than 15 million singles, Kiss it better sold over 5.5 million singles, Sex with me sold over 4.5 million singles, and Desperado sold over 3.5 million singles

The truth is that Rihanna’s eighth album will not go down in history as the best-selling LP of her career. Of course, to Caesar what is Caesar’s. The singer achieved stratospheric success with Work and Anti has been cataloged on a musical level as the best album of her entire professional career.

After five years, half a decade, five years, without Riri unreleased material, the fans just hope with all their desire that the new musical project will make the past time worthwhile. She wants to feel the ‘butterflies’ in her stomach with this album, as happened with Anti.