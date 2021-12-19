The devil is in the details

An unnecessary trip to the past in a film with high ambitions of which it does not specify any. A film that steals too many clues from masterpieces like Se7en (Fincher, 1995) and that nevertheless stumbles at practically every step it takes. A film that surrounds itself with three Oscar winners to basically waste all three.

All that and worse things more is Pequeños Secretos (The Little Things by its original name), seventh feature film by the always irregular John Lee Hancock (The Founder, The Blind Side, Saving Mr. Banks) who usually fills in the holes in his scripts with excellent performances. And this is not the exception.

With a script of his own authorship, this semi noir detective thriller takes place in the nineties, a fact of the utmost importance for the plot since much of what arises today could be solved with advanced technology such as a cell phone or analysis advanced forensics.

Denzel Washington plays Joe Deacon, a laconic and grieving detective (one more on the list of sad cops played by Denzel Washington) who returns, almost by accident to Los Angeles after having retired, divorced and even heart surgery due to a case with which he became obsessed and apparently could never resolve.

The reason for his return is the case of a female serial killer, with multiple victims and very few leads. There he meets Baxter (Rami Malek), a prolific young detective who is obsessed with solving the case. Baxter and Joe are like oil and water, while Joe is a spare man, aged and lonely, but with a reputation as a great detective, Baxter is young, always well dressed, and also has a beautiful wife and two daughters.

Thus, this uneven couple will go on the trail of the murderer, in a series of situations that again and again remind us of Se7en, such as: the entrance to a dark apartment where one of the crimes happened, the reluctant attitude of the experienced detective to take the case, the meal of the sparing detective with the family of the young detective and that from there they join ties, the maddened murderer (played in luxury of over-acting -as always- by Jared Leto) and even an ending where the only thing that missing was a box.

The amount of similarities to Se7en becomes ridiculous in a script that tries to be a thriller, then a procedural tape, a buddy cop movie, a whodunit, and in neither of those genres he adds anything that hasn’t been seen before.

The only thing that allows us to continue watching the film are the performances: a Denzel Washington who despite being on automatic and with a bit of laziness does a good job, Rami Malek who ends up stealing the film and a Jared Leto who plays a dark character not without impregnating his very usual “madness”.

This movie originally premiered on HBO MAX (not yet available in the country) and it is supposed to be one of the important releases of this platform. Thanks to the second reopening of cinemas in CDMX, the title is one of the first to reach theaters after several months of being without operations.

The thing is that, if with titles like this they try to convince us to hire HBO MAX, or to return to theaters, it is clear that the strategy must change, or else I predict sad days for theaters, for HBO MAX, and for us too.