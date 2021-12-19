The day Roberto Alvarado accepted that he would listen to Ricardo Peláez to go to Chivas

It was in 2018 when Cruz Azul made the arrival of Roberto Alvarado official for him Opening 2018, from Necaxa. One of the key men in the arrival of ‘Piojo’ to one of the largest teams in the country It is the same that today could be essential for his departure from The Ferris Wheel, to take it to another team, also one of the greats: Ricardo Peláez.

And it is precisely the ex-footballer who took 23-year-old midfielder to Machine in that year, when he still held the position as sports director, However, a year later he starred in great differences with the board headed by Guillermo Álvarez and He left for Chivas.

It was then that the first rumors began about a possible arrival of the ‘Piojo’ Alvarado to the Flock, as it was consolidated as one of the Ricardo Peláez’s favorite footballers and not even the footballer himself found it strange that the manager would like to take it to Guadalajara.

Thus, on October 22, 2019, Roberto Alvarado he said grateful to the man who trusted him to make the leap in his career to one of the most important teams in the country, so he warned, at that time, that he would be willing to sit and listen to Peláez in case he asked.

“I will always be grateful to Ricardo, he was one of the people who made it possible my arrival in Cruz Azul, and although there are rumors, I am 100% concentrated with Cruz Azul and I would like to stay here for a long time. Yes i would listen, but I am happy in Cruz Azul, they have given me confidence here, and I hope and I want to be champion here “, launched the ‘Piojo’ a couple of years ago, before conquering the ninth star.

And the thing is, the latest versions point to the possible departure of the also national team to the same destination as Pelaez: Chivas, as an exchange of players between the two clubs would be about to take place, in which the ‘Louse‘would land on Guadalajara, one year after your contract expires, and Uriel Antuna in La Noria, in addition to Alejandro mayorga, who would arrive on loan to La Maquina, facing Closing 2022.