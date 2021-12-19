The covid passport slows down university autonomy

The Minister of Universities, Manuel Castells.

The rapid resurgence of Covid-19 before the spread of Omicron variant has set off all the alarms. The increase in cases has caused regional governments to continue taking measures and many of them begin to require the COVID certificate to access certain spaces. A standard that could also be part of the protocol developed by the Ministry of Health ahead of the exam MIR 2022 and other tests of Specialized Health Training (FSE) and that universities would have to comply with, despite their autonomy recognized by the Spanish Constitution of 1978.

This is assured by sources from the Ministry of Universities to Medic draftinga, where they explain that, in any case, the universities, as well as any other Administration or natural or legal person, will have to “Respect the measures established by the Ministry of Health”, as well as those other rules adopted by the different Autonomous Communities in the field of their management and powers, as established in current regulations.

Therefore, despite the principle of university autonomy, which maintains that the university should be autonomous and self-governed, the institutions could not object to the request for the document, if this is finally established by the ministerial portfolio led by Carolina Darias in the protocol for access to the exercise.

University autonomy is guaranteed in Spain by article 27 of the Spanish Constitution. Therefore, it is a fundamental right, as established by the Magna Carta and as it has been recognized by the Constitutional Court in different sentences. In 2007, Organic Law 6/2001, endows the University with higher levels of autonomy, was modified by the Organic Law 4/2007 that, emphasizing that universities are self-governed corporations, created the General Conference on University Policy and the Council of Universities to institutionalize relations between the State and the Autonomous Communities on which the university centers depend.



Will the covid passport be mandatory in the MIR 2022 exam?

The MIR 2022, as well as the rest of the tests that make up the FSE, will be held on January 29 in the absence, for the moment, of instructions that establish the security measures that thousands of applicants will have to take.

As reported by the Ministry of Health to this newspaper, the protocol for the entrance examinations to the FSE will finally be established following the Public Health recommendations and the evolution of the epidemiological situation, so a possible requirement of said document is not ruled out.

Given the possibility of establishing new measures for the call, Alex Mayer, vice president of the Spanish MIR Association (AME) and fourth-year resident of the Taulí de Sabadell Hospital, does not believe that the ministerial body requires the covid certificate to be able to access the exercise. In this sense, the doctor rules out a priori this possible measure given that, in Spain, there is no “clear criterion” regarding its use. However, the State Council of Medical Students (CEEM) does consider it “legitimate” to demand the document to be able to take the medical test.

“We must guarantee security and that there are no more infections during the exam, so we do believe that a passport could be required, mainly because we do not know what kind of doctor you can become if you yourself are against being vaccinated against the covid “, he explains Luciana Nechifor, president of CEEM, to this newspaper.