The character that Álex Pina, creator of ‘La Casa de Papel’, regrets having killed

Weeks after The end of ‘The Money Heist‘has reached the whole world, its creators have been giving various interviews in which they have talked about the ins and outs of its filming. Although a few days ago Javier Gómez acknowledged how badly they had gone to write the end of the series, in the last hours Alex Pina He has confessed that the death of one of the most beloved characters of the same caused him more than one headache, regretting having made that decision.

The character who would not have killed

The series managed to make the leap to international fame thanks to its broadcast on Netflix, where it has become one of the most successful series in recent times. As a result of it, both the creator and two of his actors have given an interview to Brazilian CNN, where they have talked about this outcome and what happened during it, where they had to suddenly say goodbye to one of them.

“He was a character that offered a lot of comedy and that, for me, still had a lot to give”, Alex Pina, creator of the series, has acknowledged about the death of Moscow, the character played by Paco Tous and who said goodbye during the first part of the series. The director and screenwriter himself has acknowledged that at that time he did not think that ‘La Casa de Papel’ was going to have so much travel, and that if he had known, the outcome of Moscow would have been different.

As we say, a few days ago Javier Gómez confessed how difficult it was to get it right with the end of the series, something for which they spent several days and about which Pina wanted to deepen: “When people see the end, some think it was intended that way from the beginning, but no sir, it was not planned. We did it at the last minute“It was surprising. However, it can be said that they were right with this one, since they attracted the attention of personalities such as Stephen King or George Clooney.