The behind-the-scenes accident of Hermione in full dress for Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Christmas dinner

Hermione’s scene Granger going down the stairs of the Christmas ball to meet again with the famous Quidditch player Viktor Krum It is one of the most famous of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

But nevertheless, the reality behind the cameras was very different from what was seen on the big screen. Emma Watson Suffered a fall in that scene when stepping on her dress and rolled down the stairs, although he did not suffer any serious injury.

Beyond the unfortunate accident Hermione’s ball gown shocked viewers more faithful to JK Rowlling. And it is that in the novel, Hermione uses a blue dress to go to the Christmas ball of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

There are several theories as to why Mike Newell decided that Granger look warmer, although it has never commented on the matter. In the main video of this news you can see the moment in which the student comes down the stairs, fascinating everyone present.

