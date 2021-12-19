The actress Giselle Iti (‘Los Mercenarios’), devastated by the murder of the Spanish girl she wanted to adopt

Giselle iti, actress of Mexican origin and Brazilian nationality, regretted the murder by strangulation of Nayra, a under 14 years of age of Spanish nationality that she intends to adopt together with a 6-year-old sister of the victim.

The actress Giselle Iti blames herself for the death of the Spanish girl: “I kept quiet because I believed in others”

In her Instagram profile, Giselle Iti was blamed for the minor’s death, which occurred last Monday during a power outage in a rural area of ​​the northeastern state of Baha: “If you don’t feel guilty then you don’t know anything about life. I know that guilt will get me nowhere. “

“They took a lot out of me. Still perceiving that destiny would be that. What I asked, I begged, I fought and they shut me up. I kept quiet because I believed in others,” the 39-year-old actress expressed in a clear message of relief.

“But I’m going to ask again, to fight for Nereida,” the actress wrote, communicating that she will continue to fight for the adoption of Nayra’s sister.

How did the famous actress Giselle Iti meet the murdered Spanish girl ?: “They were being mistreated”

Giselle Iti, protagonist of the Brazilian version of the Colombian-born soap opera ‘I am Betty the Ugly one’ and from the movie ‘The Expendables’ (2010) with Sylvester Stallone and other Hollywood action movie stars, said he met the minors Nayra and Nereida Gatti in the touristy city of Porto Seguro.

In an interview with ‘Glamor’ magazine Iti related that she knew that girls “they were being mistreated”, the whereabouts of the mother are unknown and that is why I created with friends a group in a social network to inquire about the father, an Argentine dedicated to gardening.

The actress came to ask for help from a non-governmental organization (NGO) that assisted the family to adopt the girls, but with her pregnancy and the pandemic, the actress returned to Rio de Janeiro and began to maintain contact with them only for social networks, although without giving up adopting them.

For Iti, the minors live “abandoned” by the father, identified as Sebatin Ricardo Gatti, who in statements to local media called for “justice” for Nayra’s death.

Investigation into the homicide of the Spanish minor Nayra in Brazil

The regional commissioner Moses Damascene He avoided giving details about the line of investigation for the case being in “police secrecy.”

So far 25 people have been questioned by the Police and the power failure makes it difficult to obtain video images from security cameras.

The minor, who called the protagonist of the series and successful biblical film ‘The 10 Commandments’ “godmother”, had been missing since last Thursday and was found with signs of strangulation in a mangrove swamp in Carava, a district of Porto Seguro.