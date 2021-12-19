The 4 worst Dwayne Johnson movies

The rock. The Brahman bull. The most electrifying man in sports and entertainment. Since Dwayne johnson made the switch from WWE to Hollywood, the stars were very aligned. He’s arguably one of the most successful wrestlers of all time who was able to cross over to Hollywood and led the way for guys like John Cena, Batista, and CM Punk.

But it was not always like this. In the beginning, he was still finding his way looking for that formula for success. While some of its films They have been huge hits like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Fast Five and San Andreas, some have been complete flops with critics and at the box office.

Here are the 4 worst films by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (according to Rotten Tomatoes).

4 THE GAME PLAN

Other film of Disney that was a success for Dwayne johnson But that didn’t necessarily translate into mega stardom. The film follows a professional soccer player who suddenly discovers he has an 8-year-old daughter and hilarious hell breaks loose. The film It also stars Kyra Sedgwick, Paige Turco, and Madison Pettis.

While it is not horrible, it is a film Disney cliche that has a predictable plot with little to no character development. While Johnson offers a decent performance, anyone could fill this role. It seems the only requirement was that the star is big and can be dumb on demand.

3 DOOM

Perhaps The Rock’s most infamous flop. She followed the same path as many others films who tried to adapt video games to successful franchises. The film he made a mistake early on in casting The Rock as the villain, a role he wasn’t quite ready for. Launched in 2005, the film it also starred Karl Urban, Rosamund Pike and was directed by Andrzej Bartkowiak.

The film it’s a disaster from start to finish and is portrayed as a poor man’s Resident Evil. While the film has sequences that resemble POV shot from video games, it doesn’t make up for a terrible cinematic experience.

2 TOOTH FAIRY

This is by far the worst film by The Rock. It came out in 2010. Dwayne johnson plays a hockey player who turns into a tooth fairy. The less said about this film, better. Although it has a cast consisting of Ashley Judd, Julie Andrews, Stephen Merchant, Billy Crystal and Seth MacFarlane, the film received largely negative reviews.

For the record, it was a box office success, but perhaps it was also the film It made Johnson realize he could do better. Sometimes one bad decision can lead to several good ones. 9 years later, The Rock is one of the biggest movie stars on the planet.

1 BAYWATCH (2017)

Baywatch was the long-awaited remake of the television show that ruled the 1990s. Starring The Rock, Zac Effron, Priyanka Chopra and Alexandra Daddario, the film It was an R-rated version of the campy television show of the same name. While it was a modest success, critics did not fare well.

While Pamela Anderson and David Hasselhoff made cameos in the film, did not prevent him from receiving multiple Golden Raspberry Award nominations. Johnson went well as always. Dwayne johnson has brought the same charisma from his wrestling days to this film and beyond. No matter how bad the reviews of the film, Johnson always has a connection with the public.