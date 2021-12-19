The 18 governors of the Q4 claim to the INE: “it was easier for them to explain ‘why not’ than ‘how yes’

Governors of the 4T asked the INE to reconsider suspension of consultation of Revocation of Mandate (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The governors of the 4T (fourth transformation) and the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, they asked the councilors of the National Electoral Institute (INE) reconsider its decision to suspend the Mandate Revocation consultation.

Through a press release, the state leaders rejected “the arguments that seek prevent the free exercise of the right to democracy of the Mexicans ”.

In this sense, they accused that the councilors of the electoral body “found it easier to explain ‘why not’ enable the exercise of a right, than to find ‘how yes’ could be guaranteed.”

They also pointed out that the decision of the members of the Institute not only goes against the provisions of the SSupreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) but instead violates the “political rights enshrined in the Constitution.”

“The struggle for participatory democracy has been around for many years and has implications that go beyond those of us who hold public office today. What is at stake is not the result of a specific consultation, what is at stake is whether the Mexican women and men Mexicans have the right to be taken into account for the momentous decisions of our country “

The governors who signed the initiative are Marina del Pilar Ávila, from Baja California; Víctor Castro, from Baja California Sur; Layda Sansores, from Campeche; Rutilio Escandón, from Chiapas; Indira Vizcaíno Silva, from Colima; Evelyn Salgado, from Guerrero; Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla, from Michoacán; Cuauhtémoc Blanco, from Morelos; Miguel Ángel Navarro, from Nayarit; Miguel Barbosa, from Puebla; Ricardo Gallardo, from San Luis Potosí; Rubén Rocha, from Sinaloa; Alfonso Durazo, from Sonora; Carlos Manuel Merino, from Tabasco; Lorena Cuéllar, from Tlaxcala; Cuitláhuac García, from Veracruz; and David Monreal, from Zacatecas.

This after the General Council of the INE determined by majority, six votes in favor and five against, as an extraordinary measure, temporarily postpone the realization of the democratic exercise, given the budget insufficiency derived from the cut approved by the Chamber of Deputies to the INE for the year 2022.

“Let me be very clear: it is not a suspension of the process or a refusal to comply with the constitutional obligations of the INE. It is an agreement that seeks to provide full certainty to this unprecedented exercise of citizen participation ”, he established Lorenzo Córdova Vianello, President of the Institute.

He specified that, regardless of this, the INE will continue to make progress in the review of the millions of support signatures that are arriving, either via the application (APP) or in physical formats.

“This review will give us certainty about the call to be issued by the INE and the formal start of the Mandate Revocation process, and it will be then when the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation is in a position to resolve the merits of this controversy”

In addition, the Law graduate explained that there are viable ways out to carry out the exercise: the Chamber of Deputies could, because that is a power that stems from article 74 of the Constitution, permanently, modify or adjust the Expenditure Budget or the President of the RepublicWith a presidential instruction, it could instruct the Ministry of Finance to generate the necessary ministries for the INE.

“If you really want the Revocation of the Mandate, I tell you very frankly: there are outputs, the agreement that the INE proposes to approve is an agreement that leaves the odds open and that puts possibilities on the table so that, if there really is a will that the Revocation of Mandate is a reality, it is carried out “

