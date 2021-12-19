Sylvester Stallone will come to television: he will star in his first series

Sylvester Stallone It is one of the clear proofs that it is never too late to make the leap to television. The actor who established himself thanks to cinema emblems such as Rocky Y Rambo is ready to star in his first series. It is a production that you will see for Paramount +, a sign that he is negotiating with the artist to add him to a fiction that promises a lot.

The news was confirmed by Deadline, where they revealed that Stallone was chosen by Taylor sheridan Y Terence winter to be the lead in a new drama about gangsters. Both filmmakers have experience on the subject. While the former was responsible for Mayor of Kingstown, Winter is one of the creatives of The Sopranos and the person in charge of Boardwalk empire.

The series will be titled Kansas city and will have Stallone both in the role of lead actor and executive producer. The fiction will show Salt, a former mafia boss who must settle in a city not used to organized crime and try to rebuild his empire in a very adverse context, with locals with peculiar characteristics that he will have to deal with in order to rise again in power.

Stallone he had had appearances on television but mostly as a guest actor. Was part of Kojak in the 1970s, for example, and recently he could be seen working in This is us, where he played a version of himself with which Kevin Pearson managed to work on his first great leap in the film industry, who was also a hero for Kate pearson.

The long-awaited cut of Rocky IV

After a long wait, Sylvester Stallone he kept a promise he owed to his fans. The followers of Rocky were able to see for the first time the director’s cut, which among several aspects, eliminated the annoying robot from Paulie, as well as rearranging some of his unforgettable sequences. It is worth noting that this boxer could return despite not being in Creed iiiThanks to a prequel that the artist has in mind and wants to sell as a series of which he assured that he already wrote the idea for the first ten episodes.

