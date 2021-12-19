Sylvester Stallone already has his series

Just a couple of months ago, Sylvester Stallone (75) left his fans with their souls in suspense when announcing that he planned to step aside in his personal project of The Mercenaries to give the witness of the saga to Jason statham, “Which is very capable”, assured the incombustible New York actor.

The news might lead one to think that Stallone was considering a withdrawal after a long and successful career of more than five decades. But Nothing is further from reality. Now we know that a new project will keep you busy going forward. Stallone steps aside, yes. And leave the cinema, at least for now, to do something that was missing on his extensive resume: a series.

And it is that the actor a series of gangsters is finishing to profile their participation call Kansas city, the new project of the actor, screenwriter and director, Taylor sheridan (Sons of Anarchy, Yellowstone). Stallone would play Sal, a New York mobster who moves to Kansas City, Missouri. A change of scene that will have consequences.

The Paramount + series will be directed by Terence winter, someone Sheridan trusts and experienced in high-quality products like Boardwalk Empire and The Sopranos. Thus, Sylvester Stallone leaves his comfort zone in a way, although at this point even the fact of starring in his first series should not alter him.

“Waiting for this project with great expectation. I look forward to working with the brilliant creator, Taylor Sheridan, and the talented Terrence Winter.