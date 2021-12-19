Summary of the game Sevilla vs Atlético de Madrid (2-1) GOALS

Editorial Mediotiempo

Sevilla makes the locality weigh of a thunderous Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium. Those directed by Julen Lopetegui they managed to give a blow of authority at the table by taking out the three points against an Atlético de Madrid that added its third consecutive defeat in La Liga.

The magnitude of this duel corresponding to the matchday 18 of La Liga Santander was reflected on the pitch where both teams played a high-intensity match. So much Sevilla as Atleti sought to establish themselves in second position of the domestic championship, only behind Real Madrid.

The emotions did not wait because with only seven minutes of the game Andalusian captain Ivan Rakitic fired from outside the area to pierce Jan Oblak’s nets. Little could the mattress defense do before such a brushstroke.

The pressure of Sevilla was suffocating for those of the capital in the exit of the ball in the first half that had very few chances to score. until Finally Lemar took a corner kick that he caused so that Felipe put a draw in the game with a powerful header.

For the second half, both teams came out to bite the rival in a match divided by possession of the ball. Two minutes from 90 ‘ Lucas Ocampos beat Oblak and blew up the more than 30 thousand fans present. Héctor Herrera did not have minutes in the duel that saw Sevilla reach second position and Atlético fall to third in the Spanish league.