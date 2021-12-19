Stephany Mayor’s blow to Diana García will be investigated by the Disciplinary Commission

The Disciplinary Commission informed that an investigation will begin into the events that occurred in the end of the first leg of the Liga MX Femenil between Rayadas and Tigres.

“Based on the provisions of Articles 84 and 85 of the sanctions regulations, determined to initiate ex officio and at the request of the Rayados Club an investigation procedure “, the statement reads.

Even if does not mention the aggression as such From Stephany to Diana the articles state:

Article 84. Any Club, Player, A member of the Technical Corps, FMF body, or even a Professional Division, may request the Disciplinary Commission to initiate a investigation for events that occurred before, during and after the match held by your Club, and that contravene the provisions referred to in article 73 paragraphs c and d, of these Regulations and that have not been observed by the Refereeing Body and / or the Match Commissioner.

Article 85. The investigation request must be submitted to the Disciplinary Commission up to 48 hours after the end of the last game of the Day in question. In the case of double shift, rescheduled match or Final Phase, the deadline to submit the request Investigation will be 24 calendar hours from the end of the game.

With this information they imply that they refer to the blow of the scorer of Tigres to the Rayadas player.

The Commission detailed that the resolution of the case will be announced once the analysis of the evidence and documents provided.

It may interest you: Cristiano Ronaldo donates shirt to auction; will help those affected on La Palma