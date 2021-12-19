Stanley Kubrick: the great filmmaker who refused to be censored by the Argentine dictatorship

On a day like today, but half a century ago, “A Clockwork Orange” was premiered in the United States, one of the most important works of the filmmaker Stanley Kubrick who said: “I think that the great mistake in schools is trying to teach children using fear as motivation ”, and that here it underwent a long process of censorship.

On December 19, 1971, a real Pandora’s Box was opened in New York and Los Angeles: 50 ago “A Clockwork Orange” was known, the version of the now established American director of the controversial story of the British transgressor Anthony Burguess.

In 1971, when Warner Bros presented the copy in the Film Ratings Body, they tried to mutilate it with a minimum of seven cuts. But at a distance, and by fax, the author of “2001. A Space Odyssey”, gave a resounding no.

Kubrick controlled the negative from the first second it came out of the camera until the moment the original film copies were released in all countries of the world.

14 years passed, it was released in theaters in Argentina, and it was never seen on air television, but occasionally on cable, complete and just as current.

In 1971, Kubrick, according to the story by Anthony Burgess, imagined a reality where a gang of teenagers, disguised in a white zip-up romper, walking boots and bowler hat, armed with clubs and chains, was dedicated to sowing terror and violence.

Click to enlarge

To fallback.

They have their own slang, the nadsat, with about 200 words that make up a marginal and provocative language, which like all jargon that is located on the margins and in crime, serves to hide their purposes from those poor and innocent fools they attack. , as seen in the film, with absolute cruelty.

If in “2001, A Space Odyssey” (1969), Kubrick knew how to combine Richard and Johann Strauss, Ligeti and Katchaturian with space, in “A Clockwork Orange” he went for more, and chose the trans composer Wendy Carlos (that still Walter), one of Robert Moog’s first clients, who brought electronic music to film with a 10.

With his synthesizer, he gave Kubrick-Burgess’s work a unique imprint, a stamp of identity. Thus the “beloved Ludwig Van” Beethooven of the protagonist appears with that delirious Moog touch with his “Ninth Symphony”, his second movement and also the famous “Hymn to Joy”, with vocoder, a vocal spectrum follower.

The director who had started as a photographer for Look magazine and became one of the most important photojournalists in the country, had bought his first camera when he was only 13 years old.

After leaving that profession in 1950, he surprised with a series of proposals with a thriller format rarely seen again, such as “The killer’s kiss” (1953), the war “Fear and desire” (1955), and again with the police , the impeccable, “Perfect Robbery” (1956), according to the story of Lionel White.

However, his great cinema begins with “The infernal patrol” (1957), with the First World War seen from an antiwar angle, just as it had done with “Fear and Desire”, but this time with the leadership of Kirk Douglas, with who would return to the charge in the mega-production “Espartaco” (1960), weak despite the script by Dalton Trumbo, which the director always presented as a work by the producers, a parenthesis that would close with the provocative “Lolita”, according to the tale by Vladimir Nabokov, with Dirk Bogarde and the still child Sue Lyon, whom he photographed as when he was a photojournalist.

There is no doubt that his third masterpiece was “Unusual Doctor, or How I learned to love the bomb and not worry” (1964), a fierce satire of the East-West “nuclear conflict” where Peter Sellers took the laurels of several characters according to the script co-written with Terry Southern, one of the sons of “New Journalism.”

“Barry Lyndon” (1975), his pictorial vision, full of visual tributes to great artists, such as William Thackeray’s pen on this 18th century rogue who rose to the upper echelons of then society with rogue gadgets and immediately after it was dispatched with “The Shining” (1980), this time putting the lid on the pot of horror genre cinema, surpassing even the Stephen King original thanks to the interpretation of Jack Nicholson.

Then would come his anti-war review of his country’s marines in “Born to Kill” (1987). By the end of his career in which other dreams were postponed (one about Napoleon Bonaparte, a story by Stefan Zweig and finally “AI Artificial Intelligence”, to be directed by Steven Spielberg (by his express will) “Eyes Wide Closed” came. (1999) where he covers Arthur Schnitzler in a memorable way, the story of the transgressions of a marriage in crisis, during one night, that end up revolutionizing his anguish of middle age.

(Télam)