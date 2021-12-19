Spielberg’s incredible reaction to finishing a scene from West Side Story

Steven spielberg He is 75 years old and has been in the film industry for a long time, where he is not only one of the most important filmmakers in history but is also considered the father of blockbusters, thanks to what he did with Shark in 1975. This year, the director of Jurassic park He gave himself the pleasure of fulfilling a personal debt that he owed: premiering his own musical, one with a lot of meaning for him and his entire family.

Some weeks ago, Spielberg released the remake of West side story, the musical based on the work of Broadway from Arthur Laurents Y Leonard berstein. Despite not having done very well at the box office, the film headed by Rachel zegler Y Ansel Elgort is very well ranked in Rotten tomatoes, where he has a 92% approval rating.

The seal of Steven spielberg It was noted in each of the planes of this remake that it is not a frame-by-frame copy of the 1961 film, but rather is in charge of modernizing both some messages (which were already advanced for their time) and the construction of the musical numbers and their plans. The director’s efforts paid off but the work of his cast also had a lot to do with it, with which he seemed to have connected very well.

This Friday a behind-the-scenes footage went viral, where you can see Spielberg accompanied by a large part of the cast that gave life to the jets. After reviewing the filmed sequence, everyone begins to scream while the filmmaker cannot hide his smile and shares the joy with his clients. Perhaps that same smile will be seen on March 27, when a new installment of The Oscar Awards, where it is believed that this iconic director will at least be nominated and will participate in the main categories.

Steven Spielberg’s Best Movie

The 75-year-old director has more than 30 credits as a film director and most of his productions are considered classics. But if you have to think of the best of all, there is one that, according to Rotten tomatoes, stands out above the rest. Is about ET: the Extra-terrestrial, which has a 99% approval rating. The podium is completed, with 98% each, Shark Y Schindler’s List.

