Spielberg conducts Spielberg – Deia

It was a little open secret. A sad past that he never talks about, but many are aware. And now, with his more than 74 years and having won up to salary for life from Nescafé, Steven spielberg, the director of directors, will film in the coming months his most personal project of all the ones he has undertaken so far: directing himself. Or in other words, take his complicated childhood to the movies.

Because despite the fact that for decades he has been one of the most powerful men in the industry, and therefore in the world (his fortune is estimated at more than 3,700 million dollars), the renowned filmmaker had a terrible childhood “marked by his appearance skinny and pimply, not to mention that being an Orthodox Jew never made him popular. ” Not at all! This is how the magazine at least collects it Soon, echoing various morbid information published these weeks by various North American magazines.

The same ones that detail, without censorship, that his classmates called him with contempt at school the retarded, because in one race there were only one other partner with a disability and him. Or how during high school he received a severe beating that even today he remembers as “horrible”. Perhaps for this reason, and because of his condition as a sufferer, his cinema is so kind, empathetic and accurate. Because as the classics have always affirmed, to write well one must have a hard time. Suffering, being hungry, suffering … “When the basic needs are more than met, the creative capacity relaxes entirely,” my friend assiduously affirms. Mikel, screenwriter. And reason is not lacking!

Now it remains to be known, yes, who will play his mother, Leah adler, pianist and restaurateur. The woman who turned this lonely and sad child into a multimillionaire genius, the most acclaimed film director of all time, holder (among others) of two Oscars, for Schindler’s List (1993) and Saving Private Ryan (1998). In addition, three of his productions (Shark, ET, the alien Y Jurassic Park) managed, at the time, to be the highest grossing films in history, becoming true mass phenomena.