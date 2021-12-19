Sofia Vergara to launch beauty brand with Spanish label

Sofia is one of the highest paid Latin actresses in the United States, her role in the series ‘Modern Family’ elevated her to the Olympus of television stars. Today it is a benchmark in many aspects and one in which it stands out is its beauty.

We’ve long known that her gorgeous, lustrous skin isn’t just nature’s work (though foundation counts). She has a facialist who treats her and recommends which products to use. This famous dermatologist is the Dr. Endy Engelman.

Tricks for a skin 10 from Dr. Endy Engelman (Sofia Vergara’s facialist) Cris Castany

On multiple occasions he has confessed that he is faithful to a triad of products: an anti-aging work that goes through a non-aggressive cleaning, hydration with products of To lick and tons of sunscreen. Sofia is one of those who for now entrusted her skin to various brands, among which we found, in addition to the aforementioned, the Gentle Liquid Makeup Remover (€ 25.82 the pack of three) and the Gentle Skin Cleanser (€ 14.76) by Cetaphil. Your reference serum is The Luzern Laboratories Absolut Recovery Serum (€ 89), and to hydrate and protect the skin, two La Mer products: La Crème de La Mer (€ 260) is the prestigious cosmetic that has accompanied her since her youth, and to protect herself from the sun, the SPF UV Protecting Fluid (from € 80.95).

And while other co-workers gave their faces to collaborate with beauty treatment brands, she remained immovable to her faithful. But times have changed and it seems that Vergara has woken up the worm and is going to make a foray into the beauty industry. Like other movie and television stars and singers who already have their brands, it seems that the interpreter wants to follow the same path.

According to the Womens Wear Daily (WWD) website, the brand name or category is not yet known, but Vergara has set out to “offer the consumer a new generation of smart products and solutions for skin care, beauty and health that he hopes will be a success, “he commented to the medium Juan Matji, president of the renowned Cantabria Labs laboratories. The formula will be Spanish and these Cantabrian chemists will be the commercial partner of this adventure together with the businessman Luis Balaguer.

WWD informs that the Vergara brand will be led by the former president of Kiehl’s, Chris Salgardo. “Throughout his career, Chris has proven to be one of the most influential voices and leaders in the beauty industry,” the actress said in a statement to WWD. “His creativity, authenticity and track record of success make him an invaluable partner, and I am very excited to be working with him and Cantabria Labs on this new project.”

This is not Sofia’s first foray into the beauty industry, she already has four fragrances (Sofia, Love Sofia, Tempting and Tempting Paradise), has been the image of the hair firm Head & Shoulders and has appeared in campaigns for the makeup firm CoverGirl. She is a multifaceted woman who has her Sofia Jeans brand at Walmart, an underwear subscription firm called EBY, a collection of furniture in Rooms to Go and a shoe collaboration with Payless.

Now we are looking forward to this new project with a Spanish label.