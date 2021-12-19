‘SNL’: Tom Hanks, Tina Fey and Steve Martin join Paul Rudd in a Christmas show shocked by COVID

Although Saturday night live Previously revealed to have a limited cast and crew due to Omicron’s peak, Paul Rudd was still inducted into the “Five-Timers Club” as the host of the show. While there was no live audience, Tom Hanks and Tina Fey made a surprise appearance during SNLIt’s cold open.

“Thanks to the surviving crew members,” Hanks said. «Tonight all in Saturday night live We plan to do our big Christmas show and add a new member to our five-timer club, but Covid arrived earlier this year, so for the sake of safety, we have no audience and sent our cast and crew home. Most of our team, but I came here from California and if you think I was going to fly 3,000 miles and not be on TV, you have something else to come. I’m not alone, am I, Tina?

Fey poked fun at the COVID-affected episode by joking that this episode’s audience was not the smallest she “performed for because I did improv at Macy’s.” Rudd’s status as Persons magazine’s sexiest man alive “by 2021 became the fodder for Hanks, who kept calling him” the sexiest man of the year. “

Kenan Thompson, the SNL The cast member currently serving the longest term joined the trio and gifted Rudd with a “five-timer” jacket and said, “Congratulations on hosting the show four and a half times.”

Also celebrating Rudd’s appearance was Steve Martin, who through a video continued to congratulate Hanks on being the host. SNL for the fifth time instead of him. Martin Short, Martin’s co-star in Only murders in the building, also made a brief cameo in it.

Thompson concluded the segment by assuring viewers SNL “I would still have a great show for everyone, including the new sketches recorded earlier this week,” and Fey added that classic sketches will also be broadcast. These include The Lonely Island and Justin Timberlake’s “Dick in a Box,” Eddie Murphy’s disgruntled elf, and Paul McCartney’s Christmas parade.

Rudd’s appearance in SNL comes just a month after the premiere of the Apple + miniseries The next psychiatrist Door, which stars alongside Will Ferrell. Charli XCX was going to be the musical guest this week, however the show had to cancel her performance due to a smaller crew available. Joining XCX on stage were also Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek.