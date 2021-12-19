Sims 4 player completely recreates Rihanna in virtual game

The community of Sims is known for creating realistic versions of different celebrities and is often able to replicate public figures with incredible precision which is exactly what a user of Reddit with Rihanna in The sims 4.

Players of The Sims are extremely creative with the use of the game’s character design tool as demonstrated by the user yusrak with a recreation of the singer with everything and her tattoos!

A year after the arrival of Star Wars to The Sims 4 was announced, users demonstrated that they can create any character themselves. In The Truth News we present to you the incredible recreation of Rihanna in the game.

Rihanna recreated in The Sims 4

Using mode Create a Sim The Reddit user managed to make an extremely realistic version of Rihanna in the game after the singer posted a sexy photo that challenged censorship on social media.

The game version is perfect with the correct earrings and even includes precisely placed and designed tattoos on her chest and shoulder. Thanks to the custom Sims 4 content, yusrak even achieved the correct eye color.

The user did not reveal that DC used or in what quantity, but the recreation is, nevertheless, very impressive. With different career paths, players can take Rihanna’s Sim and turn her into a firefighter or medic.

What is Create a Sim mode?

The Simmers can recreate a celebrity thanks to how detailed the Create a Sim mode is (CAS) in the game, but most of the time it is completed by what is known as Sims 4 custom content and game mods.

Custom Content (CC) are community-created items such as hairstyle, eye shape, clothing, and more. Then they can live out their dreams of playing Rihanna in all of The Sims 4 adventures.

