Sharp photos of the moon? With this cell phone they are already possible 🎦

Now, the Infinix company created a new cell phone called ZERO X Neo, which has promised the best professional photographs of the moon with its specialized camera even though the sharp colors and shadows are not so easy to capture.

Infinix claims that the cell phone has a super zoom of 60X magnification and the camera has state-of-the-art technologies. The triple focal length camera integrates with a 48 MP super night camera with OIS optical stabilization to capture every detail of the photograph.

In addition, it has an eight MP periscope lens with five X optical zoom and 60X hybrid zoom that, together with the Galileo algorithm engine that Infinix developed, allows the smartphone to capture and zoom in high-resolution photos of the Moon.

In turn, there is a two MP depth lens that covers a wide field of view of 120 degrees, all this together allows you to take photos and videos in 4K quality with respect to the front camera, which is 16 MP with flash.

The device charges to 40 percent in fifteen minutes with greater security and a fully optimized warranty, has a memory of 8-128 GB and comes in three colors: Nebula Black, Starry Silver and Bahamas Blue.