Sevilla knows how to suffer to knock out Atlético de Madrid

Train crash in the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. A duel of colossi between two of the most powerful squads in the gold category of the beautiful game at the national level. The Seville, a team that will have the consolation of a Europa League that is its fetish competition, intends to follow the cruise rhythm imposed by Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid. Regarding the Atlético de Madrid, the brand new champion of our League he is going to do everything in his power to try to revalidate this prestigious crown.

Follow after this announcement

The great novelty in Julen Lopetegui’s lineup would be the presence of Iván Romero as an offensive reference, along with Lucas Ocampos and Papuan Gomez. In addition, it had the two quarterbacks of the central axis of its defensive network: Jules Koundé and Diego Carlos. As for the box chaired by Enrique Cerezo, he would face the loss due to injury of Antoine Griezmann. To which it should be noted that Joao Félix and Rodrigo De Paul should await their chance from the bench, while Ángel Correa and Luis Suárez would be the pair in attack.

The start of the stake of the mattresses It would be very positive, although it is true that Correa would not benefit from a monumental failure by Koundé. The Argentine, tempted by José Mourinho’s AS Roma, tried to surprise Yassine Bono with a genius that would just skim the crossbar. Nevertheless, the one that would take the lead would be the Andalusian team through a work of art signed by Ivan Rakitic (1 – 0).

Atleti reacts to the blow of Ivan Rakitic

Marcos Llorente would try his luck shortly after to level the forces again, although he would be slowed down by Koundé. Likewise, Correa’s launch would narrowly miss a goal. The negative note would star it Gonzalo Montiel due to a physical problem, leaving his place on the green table to Nemanja Gudelj. Thus, Jules Koundé (continues on Chelsea’s radar) would occupy the right-hand side of the rear.

As the minutes passed, Diego Pablo Simeone’s troops would be on the verge of overtaking Bono. However, the archer of the Hispanics he would be providential to lock his domains before the shot of Thomas Lemar, after sending Koke Resurrection. Even so, at the exit of that corner kick, Atleti would get the goal award thanks to the accurate header executed by Felipe Monteiro (eleven).

Lucas Ocampos drives Sevilla

For his part, Cholo He would also be forced to pull out of the closet due to the dismissal of Marcos Llorente, who would be replaced by De Paul. Likewise, Romero and Thomas Delaney would bother each other on a golden occasion, an action where Sevilla could once again gain an advantage in the electronic game. After the resumption, Joao Félix would occupy the demarcation of Ángel Correa with the intention of shaking the tree in the offensive plot from the club in the capital of Spain.

The staging of Atleti was being fantastic in the second act, but Diego Carlos would anticipate Yannick Carrasco when the Belgian was already licking his lips. De Paul would have another clear chance for the visitors, while Rakitic was able to sign the double on his private account. The two coaches would move tab with Marcos Acuña (Joan Jordán), Rafa Mir (Romero) and Matheus Cunha (Luis Suárez), causing the discomfort of the Uruguayan by this substitution. Despite the fact that Simeone’s men would do more than enough merit to take all three points (including a hit from Joao on the crossbar), Sevilla would take the cat to the water for the success of Ocampos (twenty-one).

This is the First Division classification

This is the classification of top scorers in the First Division