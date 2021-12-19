Selena Gomez’s mother survived a near-fatal case of double pneumonia thanks to “miracle” doctors

The mother of Selena Gomez, Mandy teefey, spoke about her battle with a near-fatal case of double pneumonia over the weekend.

Amanda dawn “Mandy” Teefey is a 45-year-old Italian-American former theater actress and director, and turned to Instagram to share the ordeal with photos of herself in the hospital and said she was told she had “days to live” at the time.

Related news

LeyenMandy Teefey and Selena Gomezda

“I had miracle doctors and the love of my family and friends to keep me going. Fight. The doctors fought and I was one of the few who managed to get out. “added.

The publication of Teefey occurs after trolls who embarrassed their body started commenting on their weight in pictures for a recent magazine cover shoot Entrepreneur.

“I gained 60 pounds plus inflammation from the infection”he said, adding that “I had nothing to do to be in a photo shoot.”

Despite the scare for health and “personal attacks”, Teefey concluded his message on a happy note, writing: “I am healthy and will work on myself at my own pace.”

“It is a miracle that I am here and I could neglect myself if it means that I am 16 years old instead of 8. Much love to all”added.