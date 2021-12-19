Selena Gomez’s mother survived a near-fatal case of double pneumonia thanks to “miracle” doctors

The mother of Selena Gomez, Mandy teefey, spoke about her battle with a near-fatal case of double pneumonia over the weekend.

Amanda dawn MandyTeefey is a 45-year-old Italian-American former theater actress and director, and turned to Instagram to share the ordeal with photos of herself in the hospital and said she was told she had “days to live” at the time.

