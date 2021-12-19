Selena Gomez joins Justin Bieber to testify on her behalf amid million dollar lawsuit

The $ 10 Million Lawsuit Justin Bieber against a woman who claims he sexually assaulted her in 2014 will be kept out of public view after the singer dragged his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

You’re going to be interested: Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are in Spider-Man: No Way Home? Know the answer!

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the 27-year-old Canadian pop star and Jane Doe, who calls herself Danielle, have decided to settle the lawsuit in private mediation. Both parties had a status hearing on November 3 with Judge Terry Green and agreed.

Bieber sued Danielle in 2020 after she claimed on social media that he sexually assaulted her at a Four Seasons hotel in Austin, Texas. According to Danielle, the alleged incident occurred on March 9, 2014.

The “Peaches” singer called BS about his allegations and said he had receipts and proofs to prove he was not at the mentioned hotel that night. Well, the artist claimed that he was actually with Selena when the alleged sexual assault allegedly occurred.

Bieber admitted to being in Austin during that time, but said he was at SXSW and spent the night with Selena (his girlfriend at the time) in a rental near the event.

But she is not the only woman who has accused the singer of sexual assault. Another woman named Khadidja alleged that he assaulted her at the Langham Hotel in New York on May 5, 2015, after the Met Gala. Bieber denied his claims, claiming that he is a superfan who often waits for him outside his hotels just to see him.

The Grammy winner said he was at the Langham Hotel, but insisted he would be at a private party until 4 a.m.

Bieber also sued Khadidja for his allegations. His legal team called his allegations of sexual assault “outrageous and fabricated lies.”

Keep reading: Travis Scott offers to sing for free at Coachella but is turned down

The singer is accusing them of trying to ruin his reputation with his damning posts and without proof on social media. So the lawsuits run for $ 10 million from each woman in damages.

Khadidja’s lawyer defended himself on the grounds that his accusations are protected by the first and fourteenth amendments.