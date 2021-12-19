Selena Gomez has a new tattoo and these are the secrets she hides

Dates, motivational phrases, names of loved ones or illustrations with hidden meaning … tattoos have gone from being almost irreversible fun and have become a special way of expressing our most intimate values ​​and feelings. As the expert she is in radical image changes and unexpected transformations, Selena Gomez it was the last celebrity to add one more design to their body repertoire, unleashing a debate on social networks about the true meaning behind the mysterious tattoo that now covers his back.







The founder of Rare Beauty has once again trusted Keith McCurdy, from the well-known Bang Bang studio in New York, who has already signed several of her previous tattoos, for this new work that has provoked contrary reactions among his followers. It has been the same artist who has shared the image that started it all, where we see Selena from behind and wearing a long unbuttoned coat that lets us see the great tattoo, although you can hardly distinguish what exactly it is. Luckily the selenators they have shelled all possible motifs behind the drawing, one loaded with symbolism for the interpreter of Lose You To Love Me.







A dreamcatcher, a rose, a woman’s face … there are various theories that Selena’s followers handle about her new tattoo. However, most point out that it is an illustration of the sacred heart, with the crown of thorns, the flame, the cross and the piercing date that causes the bloodbath. It would not be the singer’s first tattoo with a religious background, since she already has several biblical verses on her body and a delicate cross on her collarbone. In relation to the latter, he commented to American Vogue magazine: “I am very, very spiritual (…) I love having my faith and believing in what I believe and that is really what helps me get ahead”.







Clues about your next job

Selena has over 15 tattoos, most of them made with a fine line stroke in discrete sizes, hence the sudden decision to mark a large part of his back is so surprising; the first, a small musical note on her wrist, represents her deep connection to music from birth, including through her name, which she shares with the legendary Selena Quintanilla. And is that the latter tattoo may have some connection with the next album release SG3. He did the same in the anteroom of his albums Rare (2020), Revival (2015) and For you (2014), so perhaps this apparent ‘sacred heart’ hides a meaning that will become clear – if we are lucky – sooner rather than later.