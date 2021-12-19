Selena Gomez and Coldplay release a song together

Did you think that the rumors of collaboration between Taylor Swift and the Jonas Brothers was it the best you had heard this week? That’s because you still haven’t found out what new musical union, this time confirmed, it was going to leave you speechless. And yes, Selena Gomez has just announced a new project of the most special by the hand of one of its favorite groups for years, Coldplay. Chris Martin’s band and the singer have just released the song that is already sweeping the world.









Selena Gomez and Coldplay, together in the new most listened song

After the break she needed two years ago, the artist returned stronger than ever. So much so that, in record time, he was able releases a new album, surprise everyone with your own makeup line (Rare Beauty) and until it becomes an authentic Chef for his millions of fans. Thus, Selena Gomez recovers his position from celebrity influential, strengthened thanks to his latest major project: Let somebody go, a new song with Coldplay. This musical group has just released an album (Music Of The Spheres) and, in it, you will also hear the businesswoman, more excited than ever for having been able to share a recording studio with one of her favorite singers, Chris martin.









“It is a dream come true that I am singing on a record with Coldplay,” the artist herself commented to The Sun newspaper. The song, which is called Let somebody go, talks about the ins and outs of a toxic relationship, how necessary it is to let go and the subsequent grief that doing so involves. In fact, there are many fans Selena’s those who say that the letter has a clear alluded to and that is her ex-partner, Justin Bieber. Singer who also claim to have dedicated his last song, Ghost, to the artist. However, there is no confirmation by either party.