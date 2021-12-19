See game PSG vs. Feignies live today, French Cup with Kylian Mbappé and Sergio Ramos | Minute by minute transmission and lineups | Feignies vs. PSG at the Hainaut Stadium | SPORT-TOTAL
13 ‘PT | GOAL CANCELED AT PSG!
Sergio Ramos finished off from long distance and Icardi deflected the ball that ended up inside the net, but the Argentine was offside.
12 ‘PT | The center was rejected by the Feignies defense.
11 ‘PT | Foul on Mbappé and PSG has a free kick in favor. They all go up to the area.
9 ‘PT | Sambou offside when he connected a ball in the PSG area.
8 ‘PT | For now, little Mbappé appears. They are not looking for it much and it does not ask for much. But at any time it can make a difference.
7 ‘PT | And so Feignies is stopping as a local.
6 ‘PT | This is how PSG is standing on the field of play.
5 ‘PT | PSG already owns the ball. He handles it at will and looks for the spaces.
4 ‘PT | UFFFFFFF!
Icardi shot from the edge of the area that almost ended in a goal. PSG has a corner kick.
3 ‘PT | This is the Feignies lineup:
Lemeur, Marigard, Kouadio, Diedhiou, Calderara, Quattara, Obino, Bensaber, De Parmentier, Lachaab, Sambou.
1 ‘PT | STARTS THE MATCH!
There is a great atmosphere in the stadium. A great game is coming.
TEAMS ENTER THE PLAYING FIELD! THE START OF THE MATCH IS COMING!
Picture of Sergio Ramos. Today he will share behind PSG with Kimpembe.
This is the first time in history that PSG and Feignies will meet officially.
Both PSG and Feignies are warming up. Shortly they return to their respective changing rooms to finish enlisting and make their official entry.
This is PSG’s penultimate game of the year. They close 2021 against Lorient and open 2022 against nothing less than Olympique de Lyon.
In PSG it also returns Keylor Navas to the arc. In the last match, against AS Monaco, the one who stood under the three suits was the Italian Donnarumma.
Both teams get ready to do their warm-up work on the playing field.
WHERE TO SEE THE PSG MATCH?
The transmission of the French Cup will be in charge of the live streaming signal of Star Plus or Star +. Also, here you will find the minute by minute live with all the incidents.
In addition, Sergio Ramos will play his second official game with PSG. The first was in a 3-1 win against Saint-Étienne in Ligue 1.
The ownership of Xavi Simons, a young star of the club who has not yet renewed his contract, is surprising at PSG. We will see it in action today.
OFFICIAL PSG LINEUP!
PSG IS ALREADY IN THE STADIUM!
Remember that the match is valid for the 32nd finals of the Coupe de France.
WHAT TIME DOES PSG VS. FEIGNIES?
Peru – 15:10
Colombia – 15:10
Ecuador – 15:10
Mexico – 15:10
Chile – 17:10
Paraguay – 17:10
Venezuela – 16:10
Bolivia – 16:10
Argentina – 17:10
Uruguay – 17:10
Brazil – 17:10
The Feignies stadium is more than ready to host PSG for the French Cup.
Feignies, a team from the French Fifth Division, does not have much to lose and will be looking to strike. They are seven points behind the leader and the campaign they have been doing is irregular, although in the Coupe de France they already left two rivals on the road.
Although Lionel Messi was not summoned, there are Argentines Leandro Paredes, Ángel di María and Mauro Icardi. The ‘Flea’ was reserved for the last game in 2021 that the Parisians will have against Lorient in Ligue 1.
MARCO VERRATTI ON THE FRENCH CUP
“The Cup is wonderful because at the end of the day, we play on equal terms, whether the opposing team is in National 3 or Ligue 1. I think it always offers incredible matches, because it is a unique match, and you never you know how it will end. So we always have to take them seriously and if we do we have a very good chance of qualifying. But you always have to play with them knowing that our opponents on the other side will be the game of their lives. And it’s cool, it’s beautiful! I think they are also happy to play against us, to be able to face great players. There are always very nice stories around these games, thanks to the Coupe de France ”.
GREAT ABSENCE
Lionel Messi was not summoned by PSG for the match for the Coupe de France. The Argentine will support his teammates from off the pitch.
Look at the declarations of Mauricio Pochettino, DT of PSG, in the previous one of the commitment.
LAST MATCHES OF FEIGNIES
Union Sportive 1-1 Feignies
Amiens 1 (1) – (3) 1 Feignies
Amiens II 0-2 Feignies
ES Bully 0-6 Feignies
Feignies 1-2 Le Touquet
LAST MATCHES OF PSG
PSG 2-0 AS Monaco
PSG 4-1 Bruges
Lens 1-1 PSG
PSG 0-0 Nice
Saint-Étienne 1-3 PSG
We remind you of today’s match times:
Peru – 15:10
Colombia – 15:10
Ecuador – 15:10
Mexico – 15:10
Chile – 17:10
Paraguay – 17:10
Venezuela – 16:10
Bolivia – 16:10
Argentina – 17:10
Uruguay – 17:10
Brazil – 17:10
Review some images from the last PSG training session.
These are the players called up by PSG for today’s match for the Coupe de France.
“It is fantastic to have the opportunity to play against a team from a different category. We have been watching videos, we know how they play, we will show respect. As a foreigner, I consider this competition to be important, as is the English League Cup or the King’s Cup. It is gratifying to play these types of tournaments. And there is a risk if you underestimate your opponent. In France there are many surprises ”, indicated the Argentine DT.
Due to the statements of the PSG coach, Mauricio Pochettino, the starting team in the French Cup, it will be made up of substitute players, but with the presence of some young talents from the squad.
Neymar, Julian Draxler, Juan Bernat and Rafinha are injured, so they will not be present against Feignies either. The one who does have a guaranteed place, at least on the squad list, is the Spanish Sergio Ramos.
POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS
Feignies: Le Meur; Courtin, Diedhiou, Calderara, Marigard; Lachaab, Parmentier, Obino; Ouattara, Bensaber, Sambou
PSG: Navas; Dagba, Marquinhos, Kehrer, Diallo; Ebimbe, Danilo, Wijnaldum; Rafinha, Icardi, Di Maria
Against Cannet-Rocheville (N3, fifth division), Olympique de Marseille will not have a dangerous displacement: the match was scheduled at the Velodrome Stadium on Sunday, as the modest amateur team did not have an approved field for the match.
The big clubs of the championship suffered different fates in the draw: Lyon will not have an easy trip to the field of Paris FC (L2) on Friday, like Lille, which host Auxerre (L2) on Saturday.
WHICH CHANNEL IS TRANSMITTING THE PSG – FEIGNIES MATCH
Star + will be the signal that will broadcast the PSG vs. Feignies for the countries of Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay, Bolivia, Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and the United States.
WHAT TIME DOES PSG VS. FEIGNIES?
→ Argentina: 5:10 p.m.
→ Bolivia: 4:10 p.m.
→ Brazil: 5:10 p.m.
→ Chile: 5:10 p.m.
→ Colombia: 15:10 hours
→ Ecuador: 15:10 hours
→ Spain: 10:10 p.m.
→ United States: 12:10 p.m. PT and 3:10 p.m. ET
→ Mexico: 2:10 p.m.
→ Paraguay: 5:10 p.m.
→ Peru: 15:10 hours
→ Uruguay: 5:10 p.m.
→ Venezuela: 4:10 p.m.
The amateur team, from the National 3, which will host the Parisian stars in Valenciennes, sold all tickets in less than two hours on Friday, with some fans approaching the venue at 04:00 a.m., before the opening of the box office , reserved for the city of Feignies, in northern France.
PSG, current champions of the competition and with the record for titles (14 trophies), will close the 30th on Sunday against the modest Feignies-Aulnoye, from the Fifth Division. Argentine star Lionel Messi is not called up for this match, but Kylian Mbappé, Ángel Di María and Sergio Ramos are.
Welcome friends of Trade, to the online transmission of the great game between PSG vs. Feignies for the French Cup! Follow here the minute by minute and all the actions live.
.
14 ‘PT | PENALTY FOR PSG!
Foul on Mbappé inside the area. The referee did not hesitate.