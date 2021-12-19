Scientists Discover “Hidden Water” Just Three Feet Below the Grand Canyon of Mars

The European Space Agency’s ExoMars orbiter found evidence of a huge reservoir of water beneath the Valles Marineris Martian canyon system, which is one of the largest canyons in the Solar System, about five times deeper and ten times longer than the Grand Canyon in Arizona.

The scientists evaluated the data recorded by the TGO (Gas Tracking Orbiter) Frend (Fine Resolution Epithermal Neutron Detector) instrument, which maps hydrogen to the highest meter of the ground on Mars, a way to measure the content of water, to make the discovery.

The research accepted for publication in the journal Icarus, revealed an area in the canyon, about the size of the Netherlands, with a large and unusual amount of hydrogen.

“If we assume that the hydrogen we see is bound to water molecules, up to 40 percent of the near-surface material in this region appears to be water,” said lead study author Igor Mitrofanov of the Academy of Sciences of the United States. Russia in Moscow.

“With TGO we can look up to a meter below this layer of dust and see what is really going on below the surface of Mars and, more importantly, locate water-rich ‘oases’ that could not be detected with instruments. previous ones, ”added Dr. Mitrofanov.

While previous studies found evidence of water deeper underground in the Red Planet’s mid-latitudes, as well as evidence of deep pools of liquid water below the Martian South Pole, these potential deposits are located a few kilometers underground and are less accessible to people. future exploration than any other that has been found just below the surface.

The new study revealed evidence of a “large, not too deep and easily exploitable reservoir of water” in this region of Mars.

A part in the center of Valles Marineris, scientists believe, could be filled with water, similar to regions of frozen soil on Earth like Siberia, where water ice persists permanently under dry soil due to constantly low temperatures. .

In the study, the researchers analyzed data recorded from May 2018 to February 2021 by the Frend instrument that mapped the hydrogen content of the soil of Mars by detecting neutrons.

“Neutrons are produced when high-energy particles known as ‘galactic cosmic rays’ collide with Mars; drier soils emit more neutrons than wetter soils, so we can deduce how much water is in a soil by looking at the neutrons it emits, ”explained study co-author Alexey Malakhov from the Russian Academy of Sciences.

“Frend’s unique observing technique provides much higher spatial resolution than previous measurements of this type, allowing us now to see features that have not been seen before,” added Dr. Malakhov.

The observed water deposits, the researchers believe, could be in the form of ice or water chemically bound to other minerals in the soil.

But based on other studies, they say that the minerals seen in this part of Mars generally contain only a small percentage of water, “much less than these new observations show.”

“In general, we think this water is more likely to exist in the form of ice,” Dr. Malakhov said.

However, the researchers added that more studies were needed in this part of the canyon to confirm what type of water these deposits contain.

While water ice generally evaporates in this region of Mars due to temperature and pressure conditions near the equator, scientists say the right combination of temperature, pressure, and hydration must exist to prevent loss of water from the planet. region.

They say that a “special combination of conditions not yet clear” is likely to be present in Valles Marineris to preserve the water.

Otherwise, the researchers speculate that the water is being replenished in some way through a still unknown process.

“This finding is an amazing first step, but we need more observations to know for sure what type of water we are dealing with,” added study co-author Håkan Svedhem from ESA’s ESTEC in the Netherlands.

“Regardless of the outcome, the finding demonstrates the unmatched abilities of the TGO instruments to allow us to ‘see’ beneath the surface of Mars,” added Dr. Svedhem.