Science vs. Hollywood. Can we grow potatoes on Mars like Matt Damon?

To find out, we turned to the renowned Argentine scientist Vago george so you can give us your look at some of the most iconic scenes. Vago obtained his university degree in Buenos Aires, completed a master’s degree in Engineering in Applied Physics and a doctorate in Planetary Physics in the United States, and in 1992 he joined the European Space Agency (ESA), where he worked as a Systems Engineer and coordinated work for the International Space Station. There he had the privilege of being the scientific director of the team of ExoMars, ESA’s ambitious mission to discover and search for life on Mars.

Are storms on Mars how do they show up?

mars scene1.jpg In the movie, the astronauts face a gigantic storm.

Jorge Vago: Hahaha no. This was the biggest verse in the movie! Mars has an atmospheric pressure of only 6 mb at the surface — as on Earth 30 km up. It’s a super subdued atmosphere. The winds on Mars, when they have a speed of 100 km / h, push like a wind on Earth of 1 km / h. The opening scene, where the wind breaks the antenna that passes through our astronaut, would not be possible. Although global dust storms on Mars are impressive. They block much of the sunlight, but it is a very fine dust, like smoke particles in a cigarette. The effect they have is that little is seen. That’s it. But it is bad if you go with solar panels.

Is the spacesuit used by the protagonist the right one?

mars scene2.jpg The spacesuit looks a bit thin for the mission.

JV: It’s hard to say, although it seems a bit finite. During the day it is a few degrees below zero, but at night the temperature drops to -120 °. Surviving one night on Mars is serious business.

Would it be possible to grow potatoes on Mars?

mars scene3.jpg You can prepare the ground, but not so fast.

JV: Growing potatoes, it can be, but not as shown in the movie. The soil of Mars has neither the microorganisms nor the nutrients for a plant to live. Matt Damon’s compost would not give them either. It is likely that Martian soil can be prepared, with holy patience, so that it can support plant life, but surely not as fast as it is seen in the movie.

Could the oxygenator be used to burn hydrogen and get water?

mars scene4.jpg Burning hydrogen and oxygen is possible.

JV: Yes, burning hydrogen and oxygen can, only that it is a super exothermic reaction that releases a lot of energy. The water that is generated is steam, because it is very hot. It has to be condensed.

Could an astronaut from the abandoned Mars Pathfinder use to communicate with Earth?

mars scene5.jpg Mars Pathfinder batteries would be a big problem.

JV: No. Mars Pathfinder’s batteries are pomade from the cold. No way.

How many chances would such a rescue be successful?

mars scene6.jpg An almost impossible rescue.

JV: Little or no chance. The problem is that the speeds have to be the same. In other words, the astronaut’s speed would have to be the same as that of the mother ship at the rendezvous point so it doesn’t pulp. The mother ship arrives from a high-energy planetary trajectory and passes through Mars at about 18,000 km / h. It means that Matt Damon has to meet the mother ship at that speed, traveling in the same direction, at that precise moment, otherwise he either gets lost or makes an astronaut omelette. Astrodynamics is unforgiving.

“We had a lot of fun”

Either way, Vago took the movie for what it is: entertainment. He even enjoyed it with fellow audience members as experienced as himself.

“Even so, I liked it”, he confesses. “I saw it like three or four times, one of them with colleagues from NASA. And since we were all ‘Martians’ and we had the movies to ourselves, we whistled every time something unlikely happened. We had a lot of fun “.