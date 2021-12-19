Sarah Jessica Parker hires the man who changed Jennifer Aniston’s face

Rachel Green undoubtedly set the tone on television as the famous co-star of the well-known series ‘Friends’. Jennifer Aniston’s hair was one of the most envied and her long bob cut that frames the face in a heart shape marked fashion in the mid-90s. Almost 30 years later, Sarah Jessica Parker, hired the stylist of the protagonist of ‘Friends’ for the return of ‘Sex and the City’.

Sarah Jessica Parker returned again to give life to Carrie Bradshaw, but now with more than 50 years, she must show a mature and sexy image, for that nothing better than to trust the hands of Chris McMillan, the wizard of Hollywood hair and responsible for Jennifer Aniston’s hair, to create a new look for the New York columnist, with curly hair and gray hair.

Carrie Bradshaw’s wild mane was looking for a marked curl but with a long wave and natural fall. She is no longer 30 and seeks to play with light, platinum blonde and gray hair. The more natural frizz became the ally for the mature writer, who left more space at the roots of her scalp and the waves with layered ends, which add movement to the renewed mane of the character.

In addition, Sarah Jessica Parker wanted a color change without completely hiding the gray hair that shows a more mature but elegant Carrie. The stylist made a blonde balayage, with face-framing locks, which framed the face of Mr Big’s wife, with front highlights lighter than the rest of your hair to achieve the same illuminating power of a good makeup with a voluminous and golden hair.

The four girls from ‘Sex and the City’ became an icon for the world, especially for fashion, that’s why Sarah Jessica Parker looked for the best stylist who would recreate an authentic, comfortable and sexy style, for a Carrie Bradshaw a little higher. “People don’t realize that Carrie was radically different than I was, than I still am. I think that, because we look alike and live in the same city, they thought it was very easy for me to interpret her, when in fact I needed an immense effort to be her, understand her and not judge her ”, said recently the queen of the Manolo Blahnik.

For her part, Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) changed the red for a platinum blonde gray blending with a blunt bob haircut, and Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis) kept her chocolate brown, with a coppery balayage. The sequel to the most famous women in the Big Apple premiered on December 9 with the great absence of Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) after her differences with Sarah Jessica Parker. The first season of ‘And Just Like That’ consists of 10 chapters. “Follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte on their journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s, to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship at age 50, “says a statement from HBO Max.