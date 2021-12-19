SAG Awards: from Nicole Kidman to Anya Taylor-Joy, the best looks from the ceremony

After rescheduling the delivery of the SAG, the awards given by the Hollywood Actors Guild, this Sunday the big night arrived. Although there was no presence, the stars did dress for the occasion and actors and actresses gave an account of the work they carried out with their stylists.

In the absence of a red carpet, the celebrities’ social networks became a showcase. With a wild background, in an armchair or in the vicinity of their homes, some stars showed their choice: strong colors, such as red and fuchsia, were among the favorites for the gala (Kaley Cuoco, Helen Mirren, Glenn Close and Gillian Anderson they went that way); Also, transparencies prevailed, in the case of Nicole Kidman, and models with flowers that are tighter to the body, as in that of Anya Taylor-Joy.

Nicole Kidman, as usual, did not disappoint with her choice Instagram

Some favored lighter shades like Nicole Kidman and Anya Taylor Joy. While the first opted for a dress with long sleeves in a nude tone, with floral appliqués of different stones by Giorgio Armani, the protagonist of Lady’s gambit He chose a crepe color design with black details, but much sexier, low-cut and with a great cut, by Vera Wang.

Anya Taylor-Joy, with Tiffany touches and a Vera Wang Instagram

While, Lily Collins went for something different: in light tones but with a short model and with details in old pink stones, the actress, dressed by Georges Hobeika, was in charge of presenting the gala.

Glenn Close posed in her special red dress for the SAG night Instagram

The reds were another emotive leit of the night: both Glenn close What Helen Mirren and Gillian Anderson perked up to a furious blush.

Helen Mirren combined the dress with a special hairstyle: a high bun that went perfectly with the gold pendant and the earrings of her choice. Instagram

While Oscar de la Renta was behind the long model with Close’s sleeves, Michael Kors and Badgley Mischka did the same with Mirren’s look and, finally, Dolce & Gabbana was the choice of Anderson, who wore a strapless model with a long skirt frilly.

Gillian Anderson, one of the most elegant of the night Instagram

In the line of strong tones, two actresses attracted attention: Kaley Cuoco and Kerry Washington. The interpreter of The Flight Attendant She wore a strapless Prabal Gurung dress with voluminous sleeves, and a floral detail at the neckline, which she combined with Christian Louboutin shoes and Messika Paris jewelry.

Kaley Cuoco, a fuchsia princess with a refined dress in front of the water Instagram

Meanwhile, Kerry Washington she turned into a blue mermaid: in a low-cut, high-cut dress from Etro, which she combined with a cap with the same print.

Kerry Washington posed like a mermaid inside a pool and shared images of how her stylists worked in compliance with sanitary protocol Instagram

By last, Elle Fanning he preferred sequins, in what was one of the most original models of the evening. The young actress wore pants combined with a Gucci double-breasted jacket.