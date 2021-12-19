Robert Downey Jr. presents his DC Comics series on Netflix, Sweet Tooth

MADRID, May 13. (CultureOcio) –

June 4 comes to Netflix ‘Sweet Tooth: The Deer Boy’, the television adaptation of Jeff Lemire’s DC comic, and, therefore, releases a new advance that presents nothing more and nothing less than Robert Downey Jr. The actor who gave life to Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the streaming platform with a project in which he participates as Executive producer.

This making of video opts to show statements from both Downey and his wife, Susan Downey, as both executive producers; as well as the creator of the original graphic novel and illustrator, Lemire; from the director co-showrunner, Jim Mickel; Beth schwartz, the other fiction showrunner and also an executive producer, and the main actors, Christian convery Y Nonso Anozie.

And in those comments, Downey addresses how the television series had to make a series of changes from the original material, adding new characters and giving a light tone to the apocalyptic plot. “We saw that this great saga of comics existed. And he just had this incredible emotional breadth in his narration “, explains the actor and producer.

Some changes that have had the support of Lemire. “Some of the best parts of the series come from the new characters. Seeing something you created in a sketchbook come to life in front of you in a production like this, it’s wonderful, “he declares.

Filmed in the summer of last year in New Zealand, along with Christian Convery and Nonso Anzoie, the cast is completed by Adeel Akhtar, Will Forte, Dania Ramírez, Neil Sandilands, Stefania LaVie Own and Aliza Vellani.

The series is narrated by James Brolin and its official synopsis is as follows: “Ten years ago, ‘The Great Incident’ wreaked havoc on the world, and with it came the mysterious appearance of hybrids: half-human, half-animal babies. Not knowing whether these hybrids are the cause or the consequence of the virus, many humans fear them and hunt them down.

After passing a decade living out of danger deep in the forest, a deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery in the original version) befriends Jepperd (Nonso Anonzie), a lonely homeless man. Together they embark on an extraordinary adventure through the ruins of the United States in search of answers“.