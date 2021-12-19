Rihanna is already a billionaire: her fortune exceeds 1,400 million euros thanks to her makeup company | People

Barbadian singer Rihanna has entered the magazine’s billionaires list Forbes thanks to its fashion and beauty businesses, with an estimated net worth of 1,700 million dollars (more than 1,400 million euros). At 33, the artist also has the second largest global fortune among women dedicated to entertainment only behind the American presenter Oprah Winfrey.

Robyn Rihanna Fenty – that’s what she’s actually called – has grown her portfolio considerably since she was considered the world’s richest singer in 2019, mostly due to profits from her beauty company, Fenty Beauty, in which she owns 50 % of capital. Some 1,400 million dollars (1,180 million euros) of its assets correspond to the value of the cosmetics brand, which when it was one year old in 2018, already generated more than 550 million dollars (around 464 million euros) of income annually, according to luxury conglomerate LVMH. Another 270 million dollars (almost 230 million euros) of her fortune is attributed to her lingerie firm, Savage x Fenty, and the rest to her income as a musical star and actress. The magazine also highlights Rihanna as the beauty entrepreneur who has been most successful using her social networks, where she has millions of followers, to boost her business. On his Instagram profile alone, for example, he has more than 100 million fans.

The singer, who rose to fame in 2007 with her single umbrella, launched Fenty Beauty in 2017 together with the French luxury conglomerate LVMH with the aim of making inclusive products, offering a wide range of colors in its makeup bases, with around 40 shades available, to reach a greater diversity of clients. Since then she has expanded her lines: a year ago she introduced a skincare range, Fenty Skin, and will soon launch Fenty Parfum, a unisex fragrance created by herself.

Beyond cosmetics, in 2019 she created Fenty, a fashion and accessories brand ready-to-wear also under the umbrella of LVMH, owner of firms such as Dior, Givenchy or Kenzo. However, earlier this year it announced that it was suspending its activities “pending an improvement in the situation” due to the pandemic. As for her music career, the Grammy winner has released eight studio albums before turning to business, the latest of which Anti (2016), and in recent months he has suggested that he is working on his ninth project, after in 2019 he announced that he was temporarily retiring to dedicate time to his personal life. On some occasion, the singer has declared that she would like to be a mother, either with or without a partner, and for a few months she has been in a relationship with rapper ASAP Rocky that he himself confirmed last May. “He is the love of my life,” he said then.