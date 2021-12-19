Reviews: Review of “Being the Ricardos”, by Aaron Sorkin, with Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem (Amazon Prime Video)

The new film from the creator of series like The West Wing Y The Newsroom and of films like Social network , The game of fortune or The Chicago 7 trial rebuilds with moderate success key moments in the lives of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, capocomics who made I love lucy in one of the biggest events in the history of television.

I love lucy was an immensely popular sitcom (60 million viewers every Monday in which the country was practically paralyzed) that CBS aired between 1951 and 1957. Its protagonists were Lucy Ricardo (Lucille Ball) and Ricky Ricardo (Desi Arnaz) and the United States the he adored both on and off screen, as Ball and the Cuban Arnaz (who was also a very popular conductor) were married in real life too.

But not everyone loved Lucy, America’s favorite redhead. In 1953 a popular radio tabloid journalist named Walter Winchell denounced Ball as a communist. She had joined a long time before – more precisely in 1936 – as a tribute to her grandfather, who had been a militant, but in Lucille’s case without ever having participated in politics. The fact is that he had to testify before the Committee on Un-American Activities promoted by the infamous senator Joseph McCarthy.

Aaron Sorkin’s new film focuses on a “tragic” week for Lucile Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem): the media denunciation is joined by the news that she is pregnant, which generates disagreements with the responsible for the series (the marriage wants to add the novelty of real life to fiction) and certain tensions that are also growing within the couple.

Less virtuous, more obvious and worse acted than others sorkiniadas, Being the Ricardos Above all, he gave Lucille his point of view to demonstrate the prevailing machismo, as well as the talent not always recognized and the perseverance of the protagonist: although she contributed multiple ideas, it was always he who had the last word and ended up negotiating everything important . The same goes for the various flashbacks (in which ridiculous visual effects are used to rejuvenate the characters and fall into certain common places of the biopics genre). In one of them, we see that Charles Koerner (Brian Howe), RKO’s production manager, informs her that the company has decided to terminate her contract, despite the fact that she came from starring alongside Henry Fonda in the praised The Big Street (1942) and had a star destiny. Sorkin’s dialogues here are a statement of principles against the miseries of Hollywood that in many cases remain eight decades later.

More derivative, less concise than Sorkin’s previous work, Being the Ricardos In addition to his clear imprint of feminist vindication, he has multiple layers that do not always work as he proposes: one of them is a mockumentary structure that frames the fictional story in which testimonies from showrunners, producers and scriptwriters of I love lucy as Jess Oppenheimer, Bob Carroll Jr. and Madelyn Pugh, who will later appear in younger versions interacting with Desi and Lucille. The other structure is more classic: the narrative divided into the different days of that fundamental week that would forever change the destiny of their lives. In short, a correct and minor Sorkin.

Subscriptions are the best way for readers to directly support independent journalism endeavors and help sustain a quality product.

Thanks to a contribution of just 250 pesos per month (the cost of a coffee), which is debited from any card via Payment Market, subscribers and subscribers access every Friday first thing in the morning to a cared and curated Newsletter with trend analysis and every Wednesday they receive recommendations for movies and series on our channel of WhatsApp.

In addition, there are other benefits (such as three months free of charge on the streaming platform MUBI), exclusive videoconferences and significant discounts for all our courses and workshops.

Promotion: Those who join will have access at no additional charge to the last 20 exclusive newsletters.

For more information you can write to us at OthersCinesClub@gmail.com

Subscribe me