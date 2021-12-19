‘Rescue’ square for Medicine student, El Siglo de Torreón

Directors of the Faculty of Health Sciences (FACSA) of the Universidad Juárez del Estado de Durango (UJED) reported that it was possible to “rescue” the square that had been given for lost for the student who manifested himself last week during the ceremony graduation, a fact that they also considered as orchestrated by malicious people and with the purpose of destabilizing and creating problems in the Faculty.

Roman de Santos, director of the FACSA, explained that when the Brandon student happened, the process was not closed “and there are always last minute changes in the secretariats and health institutions.”

He said that although thanks to the efforts of the Rector of the UJED, Víctor Solís Ríos, and the good will of the Secretary of Health, Sergio González, a place was achieved for the student; However, it was not necessary because the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), a Coahuila delegation, managed to rescue the place that had been offered in Acuña.

Both the director and the Academic Secretary, Gerardo Ávila, recalled that it is the Interinstitutional Committee for Training of Human Resources in Health (CIFRHS) that is in charge of selecting the places.

“We send a catalog of the places we need. First, CIFRHS makes a minute that is sent to Mexico and Mexico sends the final report of the places that were granted, Saltillo offered us eight places (four in Rosita and four in Acuña) but of Mexico sent us the cut of a place that was Brandon’s, but that was the reason, “explained the director.

To avoid cases such as the one registered recently and in the previous semester “we ask our students to be analytical with the offers of ‘advice’, accompaniment and petty support to solve problems outside the institutional channels before taking radical measures that cause more damage than Benefits”.

Likewise, the Academic Secretary assured that none of the 2,990 graduates of the degree in Medicine “has been left without their internship place.”

For his part, the student denied that his action had other purposes, “I did it in order to have justice, it did not go beyond an interim problem.”