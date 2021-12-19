Reminiscence comes in a homemade format and a combo version

GUADALAJARA, Jal., December 19, 2021. Among the releases in digital format, as well as DVD and Blu-ray, Reminiscence is an ambitious film where a retrofuturistic world where a mixed narrative is displayed that surrounds its history .

On screen she meets Nick Bannister (Jackman), a private investigator of the mind navigating the dark and seductive world of the past helping his clients to access lost memories.

Living off the coast of Miami, his life changes forever when he acquires a new client, Mae (Ferguson).

A simple matter of lost and found turns into a dangerous obsession, as Bannister struggles to find the truth about Mae’s disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy.

It should be noted that Hugh in its launch to theaters highlighted that this is a journey that Bannister will live and where in one way or another, the public will go through the same thing. “For the character, I think it’s very similar to what the audience goes through with this movie, where areas and places narratively and emotionally you don’t expect. It was the same for Nick, “said Jackman.

Among its additional features in its various formats are; Reminiscence family reunion, The Sunken Coast: Building a flooded city, Undertaking a journey: An exploration of memories, Creating a memory: A look behind the scenes and closes the musical Save my Love main theme of the film.