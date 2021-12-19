Raúl Jiménez and Wolves signed a valuable draw against Chelsea

The Chelsea, with many casualties by Covid-19 and annoying because the Premier league rejected his request to postpone the game, could not go from a draw to zero against him Wolverhampton from Raul Jimenez and is six points away from the lead. The Mexican played 89 minutes and was replaced by Trincão.

The German coach of the Blues, Thomas Tuchel, He could only have six substitutes, two of them goalkeepers, and had to resort to the central Trevoh chablobah as a midfielder, surprisingly rather than Saúl Ñíguez, which came out after the break.

Despite having above Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Mason Mount, the London team lacked punch again.

It was a very poor game of the ‘Blues‘, who have won only one of the last five games and are suffering their worst moment since they arrived Tuchel to his bench.

The only positive news is that they left their door to zero for the first time in almost a month, since they beat 4-0 at the Juventus.

They have gone from being leaders of the Premier a few days ago to be already six points from the Manchester City and two from Liverpool, who still have a game to play against Tottenham Hotspur.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: HÉCTOR HERRERA: ATLÉTICO DE MADRID LOST TO SEVILLE AND LEFT FROM CHAMPIONS POSTS